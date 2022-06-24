Pique refuses Shakira’s plan of taking their children to Miami: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has reportedly refused ex-girlfriend Shakira's plans to take their children to Miami.

Pique, 35, and Shakira, 45, announced their separation on June 4 following rumors of infidelity on the part of the veteran defender.

In a joint statement released by the former couple, they wrote (via HelloMagazine):

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The couple share two children, Sasha and Milan, but the latest development in their breakup is lending itself towards a legal battle.

Marca reports that the ex-couple are having disagreements over what is best for the it children which could force them to go to court in order to set rights over their parenting.

Laura Fa of Televisión Española (via Marca) reports that Milan and Sasha are currently on school vacation.

Shakira had wished to take them on a trip to Miami, Florida for two months to enjoy the off-time.

However, Pique has refused Shakira's wish to do so, not wanting the children to leave Spain.

Shakira reportedly feels alone and is being harassed by the two individuals, with the authorities unable to help. This has led to the Colombian wanting to leave Spain temporarily.

But in doing so with her children, she would need the permission of the Spanish defender through a signed document.

Pique supposedly feels that the children's long period away from their paternal grandparents will have a consequencual effect.

The Barca ace's parents have been in regular contact with the children since birth as they are neighbors.

The 35-year-old does not want to affect that bond by allowing the children to leave for two months.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique spotted with a mystery woman following breakup with Shakira

The Barca has been spotted with an unknown blonde

Gerard Pique's shocking breakup with the Colombian popstar continues to make headlines.

The latest development has seen the defender spotted with a mystery woman in a Swedish restaurant.

Hello Magazine reports that a picture of the former Manchester United star and an unknown blonde was uploaded to social media by a Swedish journalist.

This was after the defender had allegedly refused to meet her son who is an avid football fan.

Katrin Zytomierska, also the owner of a restaurant and a famous blogger and television host in Sweden, told Catalan-based journalists (via Mirror):

"I asked if he could say 'hello' to my son and he said 'no'.

She continued:

"(I was) a little surprised, I asked him again and his response was the same. He wasn't rude, but he was a little bit arrogant. I suppose that because he's such a well-known footballer… but I hadn't met him until then. Afterwards I took the photo to post it on my Instagram."

