Why did Shakira and Pique break up? Singer breaks her silence on separation from partner of 11 years

Colombian singer Shakira finally opened up about her split with long-time partner Gerard Piqué, describing it as "incredibly difficult."

While talking to Elle Magazine for her October 2022 cover story, the 45-year-old star revealed that she intentionally remained tight-lipped about her relationship of 11 years after news broke about Pique's cheating.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Gerard Pique and Shakira share two sons together, Milan (9) and Sasha (7). Shakira claimed that ever since the news broke out, media personnel have been "camping outside" her residence and she has been trying to protect her children. Speaking about the news affecting her kids, she said:

“I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

Shakira claimed their careers to be the reason behind their split

Shakibabe 🐺 @shakibabe_ Being born on the same day, exactly 10 years apart, only proves that the universe truly brings soulmates together. They were made for each other. Happy Birthday Shakira & Piqué! Being born on the same day, exactly 10 years apart, only proves that the universe truly brings soulmates together. They were made for each other. Happy Birthday Shakira & Piqué! ❤️ https://t.co/8JcvpgbDNZ

While speaking with Elle, Shakira stated that their ambitious careers played a role in her separation from Gerard. She stated that when her children started school, the now-estranged partners had to decide whether to move to the US or stay in Barcelona for their respective careers.

“One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him [Gerard Pique] so he could play [soccer] and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.”

The Hips Don't Lie singer admitted that she put her career on the back burner to support Pique's football career.

“Once Milan started school, at the end of 2014, I knew that my constant travel and nomadic existence had to be put on the back burner and my career had to be put in second gear. I knew that when he started school, I had to settle down, plant roots in Barcelona and be there for him and for Gerard and then later on for Sasha as well.”

Nana Kwesi Eshun @_NanaCwesi_ Barcelona Defender Gerard Piqué and Columbia Singer Shakira announced their separation after 12 years together. Barcelona Defender Gerard Piqué and Columbia Singer Shakira announced their separation after 12 years together. https://t.co/3VzsZFAVGw

Dubbing it "probably the darkest hour of my life," Shakira stated that her relationship with the FC Barcelona player was tainted by scandalous and salacious headlines surrounding their separation. However, she told the magazine that even though things have ended between the two, they will prioritize the needs of the kids.

“Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately.”

Shakira did not state any other reasons for her split with Pique, calling it too "raw and new" to discuss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far