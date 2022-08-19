When did Simone and Simaria start their career? History explored as Brazilian singing duo splits for solo careers

Famous Brazilian singing duo Simone and Simaria have announced that they are ready to embark on a new journey as solo artists. Taking to social media, the twosome noted that they have parted ways as a group.

They mentioned that their concert commitments that are pending will be fulfilled by Simone as Simaria has decided to take a break from singing to take care of her children and her vocal condition.

Simone and Simaria started their career as a duo in 2004

In 1996, Simaria Mendes Rocha Escrig joined Frank Aguiar's band as a backing vocalist. In 1998, her younger sister Simone Mendes Rocha Diniz started working closely with the band as well.

The two sisters released their first album as a duo, titled Nã, Nã, Nim Na Não. The album did not get much success, and in 2007, Simone and Simaria decided to leave Frank Aguiar's band and take a break from their music careers.

However, they eventually joined another band Forró do Muído with singer Binha Cardoso. Together with Cardoso, the sisters released no less than 11 studio albums.

After gaining immense recognition from the musical ensemble, the sisters went ahead and focused on their music career as a successful duo.

Exploring their career as a duo named 'Simone and Simaria'

The duo released another debut album in 2012 titled As Coleguinhas - Vol. 1. They became successful all over Brazil with their 2015 album Bar das Coleguinhas.

The twosome have often been on the national and international music charts, including reaching the 14th position on Billboard Brasil Hot 100 with their song Quando O Mel é Bom.

Their song, 126 Cabides, which was released in 2016, grabbed the top position on Billboard Brasil Hot 100.

In 2017, Simone and Simaria were confirmed as judges on the talent show, The Voice Kids.

The duo have performed with several well-known artists, the most popular being their collaboration on the song Novo with Italian singer Laura Pausini.

In November 2020, Simone and Simaria released their album Debaixo do Meu Telhado, which went on to become a huge hit throughout Brazil.

More on Simone Mendes and Simaria Mendes' decision to split as a duo

In an Instagram post addressed to their fans, Simone and Simaria elaborated on their decision to split as a group. The sisters noted that they would continue with their solo careers, and Simone would fulfill their future commitments as Simaria wants to temporarily take a break from performing.

Simaria said:

"I will temporarily step away from the stage to take care of my children and my vocal condition. I continue to fulfill my publicity commitments and plan the next steps in my artistic career. To our fans, all my affection, love and gratitude, you are my fuel to move forward."

Noting that Simone would continue meeting their fans and performing, the singer said:

"My desire to be on stage is immense and I need to do what I love! I will continue singing and taking all my joy and love to fans all over Brazil. Soon I will be back on stage and I count on your support, affection and energy in my new trajectory."

It has not been revealed whether Simaria will continue performing after taking a temporary break. However, fans can definitely expect Simone to take to the stage on behalf of the duo sometime soon.

Edited by Prem Deshpande