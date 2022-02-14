Why did Belinda and Christian Nodal break-up? Relationship explored as musician announces split with fiance

On Saturday, February 12, Mexican singer Christian Nodal announced his separation from fiancée, Spanish-Mexican singer-songwriter Belinda Peregrín Schüll. Nodal took to his Instagram story to share the news with his fans.

He wrote:

"To all my fans and friends of the press I want to share with you that we have decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple, taking the best of each other."

Nodal's Instagram story confirming his separation with Belinda (Image via nodal/Instagram)

Prior to the official confirmation from the singer, rumors about their separation were speculated by local media and fans throughout the week.

Rumored reasons for Christian Nodal and Belinda's separation

While neither of the two singers disclosed the reason behind their breakup, several publications have alleged Belinda's financial discrepancies as the primary cause behind their separation. Numerous local gossip portals reported that the couple separated after Belinda allegedly asked Christian Nodal to lend her $4 million for the purpose of paying off her debts to the Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT).

As per the Mexican program Gossip No Like, Nodal's lawyers reportedly found out that Belinda Peregrín Schüll owed around $500,000 and not $4 million. According to the local publications, this allegedly caused many constraints between the two artists.

A brief timeline of Belinda and Christian Nodal's relationship

The former couple reportedly met at the 2020 Premios de La Radio awards show in Dallas. As per the Spanish edition of PEOPLE, Belinda asked Nodal to dance with her on stage while performing at the award ceremony. Later, the two met as judges in TV Azteca's reality show La Voz México.

After a few months of dating, Nodal expressed his intention to marry Belinda. During an interview with Adela Micha for La saga, Nodal said:

"I'm going to marry her [Belinda]. I think about next year. For this year, I think there is a ring and for the other, we are already married."

23-year-old Christian Nodal also got multiple tattoos to showcase his love for 32-year-old popstar Belinda. The former has a tattoo of Belinda's eyes on his torso and has "Beli" inked near his right ear.

Nodal's tattoos for Belinda (Image via Belindapop/Instagram)

Following their split, the two have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. The former pair have also removed from their respective social media accounts most of the pictures that featured them together.

