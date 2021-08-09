Who is Lyn May? All about the Mexican actress as she announces she is pregnant at 68

Mexican actress Lyn May recently stunned fans after announcing that she is pregnant at the age of 68.

On Sunday, August 8, 2021, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting a child with her fiance, musician Markos D1.

The “We the Handsome” star shared a series of photos with the singer and wrote:

“I am very happy to announce that I am 3 months pregnant and Markos D1 is very happy that he will be dad.”

She also shared an Instagram story with the caption “Baby on the way” while posing with her partner.

Lyn May reportedly started dating Markos D1 in 2019. The couple previously garnered mass attention for their significant age difference. Markos D1 is nearly 30 years younger than Lyn May.

Who is Lyn May?

Lyn May is a Mexican actress, dancer and showgirl. She is considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Ficheras cinema. She rose to fame in the 1970s with regular appearances on Mexican vedettes and went on to star in more than 100 films.

The 68-year old was born as Lilia Mendiola de Chi in Guerrero, Mexico. She belonged to a family of Chinese immigrants.

Lyn May began her career in the entertainment industry as a cabaret dancer. She was known as the “Goddess of Love” in the Mexican cabaret scene.

The actress rose to fame with her appearance in Alberto Isaac’s 1975 film, Tivoli. She later appeared in popular Mexican films like Carnival Nights, The Loving Ones, Spicy Chile and Beauties of the Night, among others.

Lyn May was featured in several music videos in the late 90s, including Plastilina Mosh’s Mr. P Mosh and Mon Laferte’s Si Tu Me Quisieras. She also appeared as a guest host on Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca TV show.

Lyn May was previously married to a Mexican sailor and shares two children with him. However, the actress filed for divorce five years after marriage due to domestic violence and abuse.

She was also reportedly in a relationship with producer Guillermo Calderon. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways after 10 years together.

Before dating Markos D1, the actress was married to businessman Antonio Chi Su. The couple reportedly opened a restaurant together in Mexico City. They were together until Antonio passed away due to prostate cancer in 2008.

Fans react to Lyn May’s pregnancy

Lyn May officially confirmed her relationship with Markos D1 in October 2019. The duo appeared together in the latter’s Drunk music video. They reportedly started dating soon after meeting on the set of the video. The same year, the couple announced their wedding.

However, Lyn May later revealed that the announcement was part of a promotional strategy for the video.

Soon after, the actress revealed that she had gotten engaged to the singer but did not confirm the official date of the event.

The latest announcement about Lyn May’s pregnancy has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users took to Twitter to share their opinions on the pregnancy:

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Lyn May will provide further details regarding her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, musician Markos D1 is yet to officially comment on his expected fatherhood.

