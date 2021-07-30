Is Amal Clooney pregnant? George Clooney's wife reportedly set to welcome her third child

It has been four years since George and Amal Clooney became parents to twins. It was recently reported that Amal Clooney is pregnant again. According to a source,

“The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

The couple are said to have announced the news to their closest friends on July 4th at a dinner party at the restaurant Il Gatto Nero, situated near the Italian villa. Reportedly, it is one of George Clooney’s favorite places when it comes to food.

A source told OK! US that George was very excited and couldn’t stop himself from informing everyone. The news received a lot of good wishes from everyone. The Gravity actor reportedly looked proud and Amal’s face wore a happy glow.

The Insider said it was something George and Amal Clooney had always wanted, but there was no guarantee considering the age of the human rights lawyer. The Insider also added that George has been open about having more kids.

Others who could be excited are their children, Ella and Alexander. A new member in the family will make them elder siblings. Reports say that Ella has been requesting a baby sister for a long time, and she and Alexander came to know about their mother’s pregnancy on their birthday on June 6th.

The news of Amal Clooney’s pregnancy has been great for the family as they have recently been through some problems. Clooney’s family was trapped inside their Italian villa when Lake Como flooded as a result of heavy rainfall. The road turned into a river outside their home and the front door was blocked because of the debris. The family’s home suffered some serious damage because of the flood.

George Clooney has received many awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards. He became popular after the commercial success of Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedy remake, Ocean’s Eleven, in 2001. Amal Clooney is a Lebanese-British barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. She specializes in international law and human rights.

