How did Diego Verdaguer die? Tributes pour in as beloved Argentine singer passes away at 70

Volveré singer Diego Verdaguer passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles, California, on January 28. The news of his passing was confirmed through Twitter by a statement of his wife, Amanda Miguel. He is reportedly survived by his wife Miguel, and daughters Ana Victoria, María Gimena Boccadoro, and Ximena.

The statement read:

"With absolute sadness, we regret to inform all his public and friends that our dear Diego left his beautiful body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life…"

Verdaguer dedicated a tweet to his wife just a few hours before his demise. In a caption accompanied by a photo of the couple, he wrote:

"I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart."

Diego Verdaguer's cause of death

As per multiple reports, the Argentine singer-songwriter passed away from COVID-19 complications after getting infected with the virus. He was hospitalized last month. Verdaguer will be cremated in Los Angeles, according to his family's statement.

While the family confirmed a public event to celebrate his life, it is unknown when this memorial service would be organized.

Fans left devastated over Diego Verdaguer's death

Fans shared their condolences for the late singer and revered the influence of Verdaguer in Latin American music. Several people were shocked to learn about the passing of the 70-year-old legend.

piscesbelle @bbmayluv24 I remember my childhood listening to his songs one of my moms idols! I grew to like his music with te vamos a extrañar maestro! @DiegoVerdaguer This one hurtsI remember my childhood listening to his songs one of my moms idols! I grew to like his music with @amandamiguels how can you not!! Descansa en pazte vamos a extrañar maestro! #DiegoEterno @DiegoVerdaguer This one hurts 😥I remember my childhood listening to his songs one of my moms idols! I grew to like his music with @amandamiguels how can you not!! Descansa en paz🙏 te vamos a extrañar maestro!#DiegoEterno

Buddha Voorhees @adonizF20c Yooo rip Diego Verdaguer fr fr what a legend in the spanish community with his songs. Yooo rip Diego Verdaguer fr fr what a legend in the spanish community with his songs.

Angie 💙 @bluebunny322 I just found out Diego Verdaguer passed away, now I’m crying to “Volveré” I just found out Diego Verdaguer passed away, now I’m crying to “Volveré” 💔💔

J_J_LEWWIS @J_J_LEWWIS #DiegoVerdaguer #AmandaMiguel So long master Diego Verdaguer 🕊️... Latin America crying your lost R.I.P So long master Diego Verdaguer 🕊️... Latin America crying your lost R.I.P 🙏 #DiegoVerdaguer #AmandaMiguel https://t.co/qf7U8LpEh1

anthony steven @mtzok_ That Diego Verdaguer death came outta nowhere That Diego Verdaguer death came outta nowhere

𝐴𝐷𝐸𝐿𝐼𝑁𝐴 @adelin_v1 Rip to such an amazing artist Diego Verdaguer 🤍🕊 Rip to such an amazing artist Diego Verdaguer 🤍🕊

Exploring the legacy of Diego Verdaguer

Verdaguer (aka Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández) was born in Argentina on April 26, 1951. At 15, he was discovered by singer Larry Moreno, who recorded six songs with Diego for CBS in 1966.

Two years later, the Argentina native debuted with his solo single Lejos del amor. In 1969, Verdaguer performed in the III Buenos Aires Song Festival at Luna Park arena in Buenos Aires. Following his performance, he was hired by Argentine TV channel El Trece as an exclusive musician and also participated in their music talent show.

In 1976, Diego Verdaguer released his first studio album, Volveré, which remains one of his most famous works. Three years later, he recorded his third studio album, El Secreto callado, which garnered over 500,000 sales throughout Latin America, with over a million record sales of individual songs from the album.

As per his website's claims, Verdaguer's fifth album, Coco loco, also sold over 500,000 copies.

Throughout his career, Diego Verdaguer had hits like Corazón de Papel, Usted Qué Haría, Voy a Conquistarte, and more, cementing his legacy in Latin American music. In 2019, the artist received recognition from the Mexican Society of Authors and Composers (SACM) for his contribution to the Latin American music industry.

The late 70-year-old also had his own label, known as DIAM Music.

Edited by Saman