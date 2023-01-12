What did Shakira say about Pique and Clara Chia? BZRP lyrics explored as singer's scathing lyrics send Twitter into a frenzy 

Shakira recently took the internet by storm after taking a dig at her ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia in a new collaborative song with producer Bizarrap.

The Columbian superstar was the latest artist to appear on the producer’s music sessions on YouTube. In a snippet from a track titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, the former was seen belting out brand new lyrics to Bizarrap’s electronic beats.

The opening Spanish lyrics of the song reportedly translate to:

“A wolf like me doesn’t have time for novices like you // I’m too big for you; that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

In the aforementioned line, the singer allegedly drew reference to her classic hit She Wolf and hinted that she was “too big” for her former lover. She continued with the scathing lyrics, stating that she would never get back with her ex, even if they “cry or beg” in the future:

“This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, so it doesn’t sting // I wouldn’t get back with you, even if you cry or beg me.”

bzrp @bizarrap



Ya disponible:



youtu.be/CocEMWdc7Ck Shakira || BZRP Music Session #53Ya disponible: Shakira || BZRP Music Session #53 Ya disponible:youtu.be/CocEMWdc7Ck https://t.co/AzWiYNWY34

The musician then hinted that she eventually understood it was not her fault that her partner received criticism while she only focused on making music:

“I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.”

She also made a direct jibe at Pique on the track, singing that her ex left her with in-laws as her neighbors, consistent media scrutiny as well as a debt:

“You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the Treasury.”

However, the musician assured that the hurt made her “stronger” and shared a message that women do not cry over heartbreak any longer:

“You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger. Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

mar @sheonks @RegNash12 the video has English lyrics but she plays with words and says stuff like “salPIQUE” which means “it splashes” in Spanish or “CLARAmente” which means “clearly” because the girl he cheated on her with is called Clara 🫢 youtu.be/CocEMWdc7Ck @RegNash12 the video has English lyrics but she plays with words and says stuff like “salPIQUE” which means “it splashes” in Spanish or “CLARAmente” which means “clearly” because the girl he cheated on her with is called Clara 🫢 youtu.be/CocEMWdc7Ck

Twitter user @/sheonks explained that Shakira allegedly played with words like “salPIQUE” meaning “it splashes” in Spanish and “CLARAmente” meaning “clearly” to take a clever swipe at Pique and Clara through her song.

Twitter reacts to Shakira’s new track with Bizarrap

Shakira's new song with BZRP took the internet by storm (Image via Getty Images)

Shakira and Pique left fans in shock after the duo announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years of a relationship. Shortly after, the Barcelona football star was spotted together with his new alleged love interest and co-worker Clara Chia Marti.

Local reports claimed that Pique allegedly cheated on the Columbian singer. Earlier this week, a 2021 interview video of the footballer surfaced online and many claimed to have spotted Clara within the frame during a time Pique was still living with Shakira.

Pop Base @PopBase Shakira seemingly calls out her ex Gerard Piqué and the woman he had an alleged affair with, Clara Chia, in latest Bizarrap session.



“Yo solo hago música perdón que te salpique”

“Tiene nombre de persona buena, Claramente es igualita que tu” Shakira seemingly calls out her ex Gerard Piqué and the woman he had an alleged affair with, Clara Chia, in latest Bizarrap session.“Yo solo hago música perdón que te salpique”“Tiene nombre de persona buena, Claramente es igualita que tu” https://t.co/ZOFFlWX4ak

A source allegedly told Page Six that the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker was “devastated” after learning that the woman “clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” The insider added:

“They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

In the wake of the ongoing controversy, Shakira released her new track with Bizarrap, taking a clean dig at Pique and his new girlfriend with her lyrics. As the snippet of the song went viral, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the number:

mar @sheonks I wish y’all understood Spanish because Shakira just ended Piqué with this song and everyone deserves to understand such brilliant lyrics I wish y’all understood Spanish because Shakira just ended Piqué with this song and everyone deserves to understand such brilliant lyrics https://t.co/58GrY1j0XK

CESANDEX @cesandex @PopBase She tells him “we’re not done yet honey”. Love her @PopBase She tells him “we’re not done yet honey”. Love her

nella's a world champion 🇦🇷 @shadysmj piqué and his girlfriend listening to bizarrap and shakira's new song piqué and his girlfriend listening to bizarrap and shakira's new song https://t.co/b873rqbhVV

Prior to her new BZRP track, Shakira also released songs like Monotonia and Te Felecito which hinted towards her break-up and heartbreak. The song Monotonia begins with lyrics that read:

“It wasn't your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony's fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

A video for the song showed the singer walking through the streets with a hole in her chest while people surrounding her stomped on her heart.

Shakira and Pique started dating in 2011 and had two children together Milan (9) and Sasha (7). Ever since announcing their separation, the exes have been involved in a custody battle over their sons.

Poll : 0 votes