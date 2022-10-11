Shakira announces new single featuring Ozuna: Title, release date, and other details

Colombian singer Shakira has announced her new single featuring Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The song is titled Monotonia and seemingly touches upon heartbreak. The Hips Don’t Lie singer teased the song several times on social media, leaving fans excited about its release.

The Grammy-award-winning star confirmed that the single, which is from her twelfth album, is slated to release on October 19.

Ozuna commented on Shakira's Instagram post and wrote:

“Un pequeño rey con una súper reina.” which translates to “A little king with a super queen.”

Last month, the singer confirmed that she was splitting with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and said that she was going through the most difficult and darkest hours of her life. Teasing the lyrics of the new single on Instagram, she wrote:

“No fue culpa tuya/ Ni tampoco mía/ Fue culpa de la monotonía,” (“It wasn’t your fault/ Nor Mine/ It was the fault of monotony.”)

In a short clip she shared online, viewers could see a human heart being stepped on by a man. The caption of the post read:

"I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

Many have speculated that the caption refers to the footballer breaking the singer’s heart. The cover art for Monotonia represents a heart getting pierced by a dagger.

Shakira says her songs are inspired by personal experiences

Monotonia is a follow-up to Shakira’s single Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, which was released in April. In Te Felicito, the singer congratulated her ex for being a good actor in their relationship. The song touched on rumors of her former boyfriend Gerard Pique cheating on her.

In an interview with Elle, the singer noted that the lyrics of her songs are inspired by personal experiences.

She mentioned:

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”

Shakira, who was in a 12-year-long relationship with Pique and shares two children with him, told the magazine:

"It's been tough, not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes, I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point.”

She further added:

"Regardless of how things ended, or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys. And I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

Earlier this year, the singer was charged with tax evasion, as prosecutors in Spain alleged that she failed to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Shakira has termed the charges as false accusations. However, prosecutors have noted that if she is convicted, she could face up to eight years in prison.

