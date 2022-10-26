Black Adam: 5 things to know about the DCEU character

TBlack Adam, the long-awaited installment of the DC Extended Universe, was recently released by DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The film finally introduces the famous titular DC Comics character, who shares Shazam's magical powers, for the first time in their cinematic universe.

Black Adam is a superhero film produced by DC Films in collaboration with New Line Cinema that stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular pragmatic antihero. Other notable actors who appear in the film include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam is Johnson's second collaboration with director Jaume Collett-Serra, who also directed Jungle Cruise (2021). The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, but it is making quite an impact at the box office, having already surpassed the $140 million mark over the weekend.

This article investigates the mysterious character of Black Adam, the antihero who will allegedly shake the entire hierarchy that has existed in the DC Extended Universe.

Powers, weaknesses and his origin story - 5 things you need to know about DCEU character Black Adam

1) He possesses the powers of ancient Egyptian gods

The character was introduced to the audience in the 2019 DC film Shazam! when the Council of wizards chose Billy Batson as his champion. Billy Batson was bestowed with the abilities of seven Greek heroes: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

The recently released film, Black Adam, features a superpowered being who is freed from his restraints, thanks to the Council of wizards. Teth Adam was born around 2600 BC in the Egyptian civilization of Kahndaq. Following the champion's powers, Adam received the powers of the Egyptian gods Shu's stamina, Horus' speed, Amon's strength, Zehuti's wisdom, Atena's power, and Mehen's courage.

2) He is not the rightful owner of the powers of Shazam

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Teth Adam, also known as Black Adam, possesses the powers of the wizard council champion and draws his power from the Rock of Eternity, the source of all magic. However, he was not the champion chosen by the wizards to carry their powers. His son Hurut, who possessed the powers of Shazam, was the true champion of the wizards.

When King Ahk-Ton realized Hurut's invincibility, he ordered his assassins to murder his entire family. Hurut used his powers to save his critically injured father, Adam, but was killed in the process. Adam was saved, but after seeing his family slaughtered, he went into a rage and destroyed the entire kingdom of Kahndaq.

He was then summoned by the Council of Wizards and imprisoned for 5000 years before being released.

3) His power is comparable to that of Superman's

The character of Black Adam has been in the comic storyline for quite some time and has gone through some changes and developments. But one thing has remained constant throughout is the enormous power he wields. Adam, the former supervillain, is known to be one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics, equaling or surpassing some of the best superheroes.

Adam is known to have gone toe-to-toe with Superman, which is a prime example of his strength. The Kryptonian alien is a notoriously powerful character who is regarded as one of the most powerful in the DC Universe. However, because Superman is vulnerable to Kyptonite and magic, Black Adam has an advantage at times.

4) The film has changed up his origin story compared to the comics

The DC Extended Universe has been adapting the DC comic universe on screen as part of their media franchise for quite some time. Like any other text-to-screen adaptation or even comic illustrations to screen adaptation, the production company has some leeway in tailoring the content to their specific target audience.

The film adaptation of Black Adam has undergone a similar transformation, with a different origin story than the comic counterpart. Adam first appeared in the comics as a supervillain pitted against Captain Marvel, aka Shazam. In this version, he was Shazam's chosen champion, and he protected Kahndaq for centuries before becoming corrupted.

In the 2006 comic series 52, his character was reintroduced as an anti-hero who used any violent means necessary to protect his kingdom of Kahndaq. Both were used as inspiration for the film adaptation, which combined all these origin stories to create a character backstory unique to the film. Adam was not the original champion, nor was he of royal blood. He has, however, been portrayed as an anti-hero rather than a supervillain.

5) He has only two weaknesses

There is no doubt that Black Adam is a tremendously powerful character in the DC universe, capable of competing with the majority of their prominent superheroes. Despite his extraordinary abilities, Adam has flaws to which he is extremely vulnerable.

Adam, who received his powers from the wizard Shazam, must call on his name to channel his superpowers, and calling on his name again will revert him to his mortal human self. Except when completely outmatched by someone, most of his battles in the comics were lost because he was tricked into saying Shazam out loud. Being struck by Shazam's lightning has the same effect, rendering him completely mortal.

Black Adam was given a weakness in the DCEU that he did not have in the comics. He was rendered vulnerable to Eternium, a naturally occurring element of Kahndaq that formed the Rock of Eternity. This puts him at a disadvantage against opponents wielding Eternium-powered weapons.

The film is currently showing in a theater near you.

