Black Adam: Who plays Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis?

In the upcoming Dwayne Johnson flick, Black Adam, the character of Adrianna Tomaz is played by actress Sarah Shahi. Tomaz, aka Isis, was a refugee Black Adam received as a bribe from Intergang. Tomaz plays a pivotal role in Black Adam's evolution as a character.

Sarah Shahi is a noted actress who's appeared in several popular TV shows and films over the years.

Sarah Shahi's role as Adrianna Tomaz in Black Adam stands for diversity

Sarah Shahi was born on January 10, 1980, to Abbas Jahansouzshahi and Mahmonir Soroushazar. Shahi has Iranian ancestry from her paternal and maternal sides. While her father and paternal grandfather are Iranian, her maternal grandmother is Spanish.

Shahi was born Aahoo Jahansouzshahi but later changed her name to Sarah Shahi. As a child, Shahi was interested in sports and participated in beauty pageants. She majored in English and Theater at the Southern Methodist University in New Mexico.

Sarah Shahi met legendary American director Robert Altman early in her career and worked on his film, Dr. T & the Women. She subsequently went on to star in Dawson's Creek, Supernatural, Alias, and The L Word. In 2007, she played a minor role in HBO's iconic gangster series, The Sopranos.

That same year, she landed her first lead role on television in Facing Kate, aka Fairly Legal. Over the years, she's had supporting roles in Person of Interest, Chicago Fire, and City on a Hill.

Shahi will be seen as Adrianna Tomaz, aka Isis, in the widely anticipated DC film Black Adam. One of the film's most fascinating aspects is Black Adam's relationship with Adrianna Tomaz. Regarding her role in the film, Sarah Shahi said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter,

''I’m Middle Eastern; I’m Persian. And there’s not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I come from.''

Adrianna Tomaz has a brother named Karim, played by actor Mohammed Amer. Not many other plot details are known at this point, but it'll be interesting to see how Adrianna Tomaz's role as Black Adam's love interest pans out in the film.

A quick look at the Black Adam plot

Black Adam chronicles the eventful story of the titular character who returns to the modern world after centuries of imprisonment and teams up with the Justice Society of America (JSA). Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per DC:

''Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.''

The film's initial reactions have been mostly positive, with praise majorly directed towards the thrilling action sequences and ambitious plot. Dwayne Johnson has received high praise from fans for his performance in the lead role.

Black Adam will drop in theaters on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes