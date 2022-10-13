Dwayne Johnson dubbed "Savior of the DCEU" as Black Adam first reviews pour in

The initial reactions to Dwayne Johnson's widely anticipated Black Adam are out, with fans and critics blown away by the actor's performance in the titular role. Many people on Twitter mentioned that Johnson is set to ''change'' and ''save'' the DC Extended Universe, referring to the failure of some recent DC films.

Some fans believe that the upcoming film could possibly help turn DCEU into one of the most popular film franchises in the world, on par with its MCU counterpart. One user excitedly called Dwayne Johnson ''savior of the DCEU.''

Rushe @C53From

Savior of the DCEU Black Adam gets positive reviews from critics 🤯 🛐Savior of the DCEU #blackadammovie Black Adam gets positive reviews from critics 🤯 🛐 💥Savior of the DCEU #blackadammovie 🖤 https://t.co/KcdDJl0Jdi

Twitter raves about Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam rakes in early reviews

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first reactions to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Most of the tweets revolve around Dwayne Johnson resurrecting DCEU, with many excited netizens stating that the film gives hope to the future of DC.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jeremy Irizarry @BloodxHawk All these Black Adam reviews got me beyond HYPE!!!! @TheRock really about to change and save the DCEU! I was excited before but now? Ohhhhh mannnnnn #BlackAdam All these Black Adam reviews got me beyond HYPE!!!! @TheRock really about to change and save the DCEU! I was excited before but now? Ohhhhh mannnnnn #BlackAdam https://t.co/c3yvHeE7Bi

Rushe @C53From

Savior of the DCEU Black Adam gets positive reviews from critics 🤯 🛐Savior of the DCEU #blackadammovie Black Adam gets positive reviews from critics 🤯 🛐 💥Savior of the DCEU #blackadammovie 🖤 https://t.co/KcdDJl0Jdi

ElCurlifry @ErickUgarte7

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. May literally save the DCEU



COINCIDENCE?! I think not🧐 @Pollos_Hernandy Black Adam. Sole survivor of the Dark Crisis event.Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. May literally save the DCEUCOINCIDENCE?! I think not🧐 @Pollos_Hernandy Black Adam. Sole survivor of the Dark Crisis event.Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. May literally save the DCEUCOINCIDENCE?! I think not🧐

Esa C Ramirez @Ramirez1Esa @ScreenRogue Dwayne Johnson is fixing to be a two-time franchise savior, the first being The Fast And The Furious @ScreenRogue Dwayne Johnson is fixing to be a two-time franchise savior, the first being The Fast And The Furious

Matt Neglia @NYFF @NextBestPicture #BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. #BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. https://t.co/qbVmWkYLjv

Dorian Parks @DorianParksnRec I have seen #BlackAdam ! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. https://t.co/vd0Zy35lWT

Erik Davis @ErikDavis DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! https://t.co/YSCco9zYA3

Aulia @NYYGMAS Now hold black Adam might just save might entire dceu #blackadam Now hold black Adam might just save might entire dceu #blackadam

Among the most recent DCEU films, The Suicide Squad was a box-office failure, grossing only about $168.7 million globally against its budget of $185 million. Another commercial failure was Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which reportedly made only $169.6 million worldwide against its budget of $200 million.

One of the most hyped and anticipated movies of the year, Black Adam, is set to hit theaters in the US on October 21, 2022.

A quick look at Black Adam's trailer and plot

The film focuses on its titular character who has an extremely unconventional and brutal way of attaining justice. The official synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb, reads:

''Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.''

The official trailer, which was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 8, 2022, offers a peek into the movie's gorgeously crafted world that fans are sure to fall in love with. The trailer maintains a dark and intense tone and shows glimpses of the film's stunning visuals that will surely elevate the viewing experience.

Overall, fans can look forward to a thrilling and entertaining flick about a fascinating and enigmatic hero who could possibly change the fortunes of the DCEU.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson in the lead role who looks stunning in the trailer, capturing the mystery and intrigue of his character with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from The Rock. Starring alongside him in pivotal supporting roles are:

Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall

Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson

Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script penned by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Collet-Serra is best known for films like Jungle Cruise, Orphan, and Unknown.

You can watch Black Adam in theaters from October 21, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes