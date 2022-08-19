What time will City on a Hill Season 3 episode 4 air on Showtime? Details explored

The fourth episode of City on a Hill season 3 is expected to air on Showtime on August 28, 2022. The third season continues the intensely emotional story of Jackie Rohr, who has now quit the FBI, and ADA DeCourcy Ward.

The show features Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. With that said, keep reading to find out the release date of City on a Hill season 3 episode 4 on Showtime, what to expect, and more details.

City on a Hill season 3 episode 4 release time on Showtime, trailer, and more details

City on a Hill season 3 episode 4 is expected to premiere on Showtime on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The episode will be up for streaming on the Showtime app on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Earlier, the fourth episode was scheduled to air on Showtime on Sunday, August 21, but the network preempted it along with the ninth episode of The Chi season 5. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode on Showtime reads:

''As Jackie continues his fling with Letitia Dryden, Jenny sets out to get her husband reinstated in the FBI. The pressure on Decourcy mounts when a colleague competing for the position of DA lands a conviction."

The synopsis continues:

"Caysen testifies at the federal trial of Tony Suferin and is blindsided by the consequences. A threatening interaction offers Siobhan a sense of what exactly she is up against in her fight for the Mendoza family.''

The episode will depict a number of pivotal events and based on the official promo, viewers can expect another enthralling and entertaining hour of top-notch television. In the third episode of the season, titled Speak When You're Angry, Jackie finds out the shocking truth about Sinclair. The episode also focuses on Jackie's torrid affair with Letitia Dryden.

Since the season is almost halfway through, viewers can expect more eventful episodes in the coming weeks. So far, the third season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its gripping and entertaining plotline.

More details about City on a Hill season 3 plot and cast

The third season of City on a Hill picks up the story from where it left off at the end of season 2 as Jackie has left the FBI and is now doing a private security job. The official synopsis of the show's third season, as per Showtime, states:

''Having left the FBI, Jackie Rohr lands a new gig running security for a wealthy family in Boston's high society Beacon Hill. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. ADA Decourcy Ward sees an opportunity to rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system.''

The description further reads:

''Siobhan Quays encounters the city's corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr can attest, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.''

The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the lead roles as Jackie and DeCourcy, respectively. It also features Mark O'Brien, Jonathan Tucker, and Amanda Clayton, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

You can watch City on a Hill season 3 episode 4 on Showtime on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

