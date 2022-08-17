Explained: Why The Chi and City on a Hill episodes won't air on August 21, 2022, Sunday?

Showtime's popular drama series, The Chi and City on a Hill, won't be airing their scheduled episodes this Sunday. According to Paramount Press Express, both episodes of the shows are being preempted and will return to the network on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The Chi is currently in its fifth season whilst City on a Hill is in the midst of season 3. Both are critically acclaimed shows that enjoy significant viewership. Without further ado, read on to find out why The Chi and City on a Hill episodes won't air this Sunday.

Showtime reschedules The Chi and City on a Hill episodes

As per Paramount Press Express, the ninth episode of The Chi season 5 and the fourth episode of City on a Hill season 3 will return to the network on August 26, 2022, after taking a ''one-week preemption.'' Jeff Tremaine's hit film, Jackass Forever, will air in the Sunday slots originally allotted to the two shows.

According to TVLine, this prevents The Chi from dropping its upcoming episode opposite HBO's much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which makes its series premiere on the same day.

According to Paramount Press Express, The Chi and City on a Hill's previously scheduled Sunday episodes will now be available for streaming/on-demand on Friday, August 26, 2022, and will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The finale of The Chi season 5 will premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022 (via streaming/on-demand) and air on Showtime on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The film that's airing in their allotted slot this Sunday, Jackass Forever, is a sequel to the hit 2010 flick, Jackass 3D. It's the fourth installment in the popular Jackass film franchise. Jackass Forever was a massive commercial success and also received highly positive reviews from critics, many of whom rated it as the finest film in the series.

A quick look at The Chi plot

The Chi tells the story of a few people living in Chicago whose lives interconnect in the most shocking ways. A brief synopsis of the series on Showtime reveals,

''On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences.''

The show received highly positive responses from critics for its strong reviews, distinctive tone, and stellar performances by the cast. It stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, among others. The ongoing season 5 premiered in June this year and is expected to air its finale on Showtime on September 4, 2022.

More details about City on a Hill

City on a Hill focuses on the story of a lawyer in Boston who teams up with a corrupt FBI officer to work on a case that could potentially alter the landscape of Boston's legal system. The official synopsis of the show on Showtime reads:

''In early 1990s Boston, Assistant DA Decourcy Ward forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr. Together, they take on a case that ultimately changes the city's entire criminal justice system.''

The series features Aldis Hodge and Kevin Bacon in the lead roles, along with Jonathan Tucker and Mark O'Brien, among many others, in supporting roles. The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its tight storyline, entertainment value, and performances by the cast.

Edited by Susrita Das