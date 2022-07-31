What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 6 air on Showtime? Details explored

Lena Waithe's American drama series The Chi is currently in its fifth season and continues to be a fan favorite. Set in South Side, Chicago, the show's community of characters has managed to touch the hearts of thousands of viewers.

The plot, with its intense drama and complex relationships, continues to develop more depth season after season. The sixth episode of Season 5 is set to air on Showtime on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT. Titled Bring It On Home To Me, the episode will address the overarching storylines that have been set up by the season so far.

The Chi Season 5 stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington and Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams. Other cast members include Yolanda Ross, Hannaha Hall, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and more.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 6: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The sixth episode of the season, written by Shaye Ogbonna and directed by Cierra ‘Shooter’ Glaudé, will premiere on Showtime on July 31, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Viewers can also catch new episodes of The Chi on Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV, in case they miss it as it airs on the network channel. However, you will require a premium subscription to these streaming platforms.

Alternatively, subscribers of the Showtime streaming platform can watch the episode as per their convenience. The drama series is also available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

What to expect from The Chi Season 5 Episode 6?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Emmet comes clean. Darnell and Jada have a romantic date night. A big game win takes Kevin's life in a new direction. Jemma makes a decision. Trig struggles with maintaining his truth."

In the past few episodes, Jemma's pregnancy has been the central focus. She is uncertain about whether she wants to keep the baby or opt for abortion. On the other hand, Jake wants her to keep the baby so they can build a family together. Viewers have been glued to their screens in anticipation of finding out more about Jemma's decision.

The upcoming episode might just answer the burning question and pave the way forward for Jemma and Jake. One thing is for sure, there will be complexities either way.

Watching Kevin's story unfold should also be an interesting experience for viewers. With new opportunities waiting for him, he could start seeing the world in a different light.

Watch Season 5 Episode 6 of the Showtime drama series on Sunday to find out more.

Season 5 Episode 5 recap

Last week's episode began with Jemma telling Jake that she was pregnant with his child. Despite Jemma being on the fence about keeping the baby, Jake seemed sure about wanting to raise the child together. Jemma, however, did not feel like it was the right time to take on the responsibility of raising a child.

Jake tried to talk to Victor about the pregnancy but ended up lying to him. Instead, he told Kevin about it, who reminded him that he should be taking Jemma's feelings into consideration as well.

Shaad saved Emmet from getting robbed at gunpoint. At the poker game, Keisha won big and ended up sleeping with Emmet, who broke his vow of celibacy.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 6 airs on Showtime on July 31, 2022 at 9 PM ET/PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far