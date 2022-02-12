Who is Lottie Tomlinson? All about Louis Tomlinson's sister as she announces pregnancy with Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson is ready to welcome her first child with Lewis Burton. She shared the news on Instagram with a lineup of pictures alongside Lewis.

Lottie held onto her growing baby bump in one of the photos and Lewis put his hand on her stomach in another. The caption reads: "Just the 3 of us."

The model’s fans and friends congratulated her in the comments section, including her twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe. Phoebe said that she cannot wait for the new addition.

Tomlinson and Burton made their relationship official in May 2020 after Caroline Flack’s death in February. They reportedly bonded over their grief, with Lottie also suffering heartbreak after the death of her mother in 2016 and her sister in 2019.

In an interview with the Mirror, the founder of Tanologist spoke up about her loss and her plans. She said she is excited about the future and has got a lot she wants to do workwise. She mentioned that she is also excited to meet someone and have her own family. She added:

“What has happened has given me such a perspective on life, a strength, and a resilience, and anything that life throws at me, I feel like I can cope because I’ve got through the worst, horrible things. I’ve got an armour where I can deal with anything.”

Everything known about Lottie Tomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson attends the launch of Nasty Gal Ft. Cara Delevingne (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Born on August 4, 1998, the 23-year-old is a popular makeup artist, author, model, and founder of the self-tanning company Tanologist.

Lottie Tomlinson started traveling with her brother Louis Tomlinson on tour with his band One Direction when she was 15 and learned from the band’s stylist and makeup artist Lou Teasdale.

Also known as Charlotte Elizabeth Tomlinson, she was Teasdale’s assistant in 2015 during the On the Road Again tour and was credited for the 2015 rainbow root hair look with Bleach London.

The Doncaster, South Yorkshire native collaborated with Nails Inc. in 2016 and became their ambassador. She was a makeup artist for London Fashion Week, Selena Gomez at events, and Jen Atkin.

Tomlinson appeared in Louis and Bebe Rexha’s music video for Back To You in 2017 and released her first book, Rainbow Roots: #MAKEUPBYME the same year.

She then launched the self-tanning product and company Tanologist in 2018. Lottie released a collaboration with fashion brand In the Style in 2019. followed by an eyelash collaboration with Huda Beauty the same year.

She was also featured on Sister Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2020 cover, which also included an interview where she discussed dealing with grief. She was previously a model in ads for PrettyLittleThing, Ghost Fragrances, Boux Avenue, and others.

