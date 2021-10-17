Who is Kristine Carlson? Author who inspired 'Don't Sweat the Small Stuff' experienced "profound loss"

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story cherry-picks events from best-selling author Kristine Carlson's life and blitzes them together to create an inspiring tale of courage, hope, and self-love.

Directed by Ellen S. Pressman, the Lifetime biopic will revisit the most life-changing phone call that Kristine Carlson has ever taken in her life. What follows next is a brave journey that she had to undertake to overcome the "immobilizing" pain husband Richard Carlson's passing left her in.

Who is Kristine Carlson?

Kristine Carlson describes herself as a "survivor," which is fitting given how she has been through the wringer and come out of it a whole new person with a renewed appreciation for self-love.

She is a widow, a mother, a grandmother, a wife, an author, and a mentor. But most importantly, she is a woman on a mission to help people reclaim their lives and identities in their "next chapter."

The writer's website further describes her as:

"An empathic mentor for people navigating that exceptionally urgent and poignant time known as middle age. An inspirational speaker and guide for all who desire to practice happiness, live authentically and connect with their most vibrant selves."

How did her husband, Richard Carlson, die?

According to reports, Richard was on a flight to New York when he died of pulmonary embolism. He was 45 and had a spate of best-selling books to his credit.

Richard's "sudden and tragic" death hit Kristine Carlson like a ton of bricks. Over the years, however, she has not only mastered the art of reconnecting to self but found strange courage and strength to battle it all, which is also the focus of her biopic.

She added in her bio on the site:

"The sudden and tragic loss of my late husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, sent me into a spiral of immobilizing grief. We shared a beautiful marriage, two incredible daughters, and an amazing life. Together, we co-authored the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff book series, which has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story premieres on Lifetime Movie Network on October 16, Saturday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The film stars Heather Locklear and Jason MacDonald in lead roles. For more information, check local listings.

