How did John Meadows aka "Mountain Dog" die? Professional bodybuilder reportedly suffered a pulmonary embolism in his sleep

Bodybuilding legend John Meadows, aka "Mountain Dog," passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 49. According to Fitness Volt, he died in his sleep due to a pulmonary embolism.

The news was confirmed by Brooke Nappo on behalf of John Meadows’ wife, Mary Meadows. The statement on the bodybuilder’s official page reads:

“Dear Friends & Family, I am posting this on behalf of Mary. This morning John passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in their home. As you can imagine, this is a complete shock to her and the boys. She will update as soon as she can. Please know she is very thankful for all the prayers and support she knows her and the boys will receive from you all. -Brooke Nappo”

John Meadows suffered a cardiac arrest last year. He was reportedly suffering from a “clotting disorder” in his blood but gradually recovered from the condition. He is survived by his wife and twin sons.

What is a pulmonary embolism? John Meadows aka Mountain Dog's alleged cause of death explored

Pro bodybuilder John Meadows reportedly died due to a pulmonary embolism (Image via Getty Images)

John Meadows’ sudden death has left the bodybuilding community in complete shock. As mentioned before, the 49-year-old reportedly passed away due to pulmonary embolism.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pulmonary embolism is caused by a potential blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries of the lungs. The condition is caused by deep vein thrombosis when a blood clot hits the lungs from the deep veins of the human body.

John Meadows had a history of blood clotting, a disorder that caused his previous cardiac arrest. In May 2020, Mary Meadows took to Facebook to share the cause of the bodybuilder’s heart attack:

“This is Mary, John has suffered a heart attack today. His blood vessels appear to be fine. Potentially a clotting disorder with his blood. He is in the hospital now. Please keep him in your prayers. Thank you!”

At the time, John Meadows’ wife also shared that doctors found two huge blood clots on his arteries, although there was no “plaque buildup.” Doctors reportedly cleared the arteries but said the fitness champion is likely to have recurring cardiac issues.

John Meadows’ cardiac condition was reportedly connected to his near-fatal colon disorder. In 2005, the weightlifter was diagnosed with a rare colon illness called the Idiopathic Myointimal Hyperplasia of the Mesenteric Vein. He was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo immediate surgery. The surgery led to the removal of his entire colon.

In an old interview with Greatest Physiques, John Meadows shared that the surgery caused him additional health issues:

“The first initial surgery on September 2005 was lifesaving, and they removed my entire colon. The operation itself caused many problems including multiple hernias that cleared up in 2007.”

However, John Meadows completely recovered and bounced back from the setbacks. Despite critical health conditions, he continued to build a star career in the bodybuilding industry.

Prior to his tragic passing, the IFBB Pro bodybuilder served as a coach for 212 Olympia winner Shaun Clarida and Fitness Olympia winner Missy Truscott.

John Meadows served as an inspiration for several people in the community. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pour in tributes for the legend.

He will be deeply missed by people in the bodybuilding industry and his legacy will be cherished by future generations.

