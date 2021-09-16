'The Price of Fitting In' cast: Meet Lora Burke, Elizabeth Adams, and others from Lifetime drama

The Price of Fitting In is an upcoming Lifetime drama based on a true story. This Canadian thriller flick will focus on a mother-daughter duo and their struggles through overtime at work, high school drama, and wrong crowd influences.

According to the official synopsis of The Price of Fitting In, the mother’s character Amber reluctantly agrees to enroll her daughter Charlie in a public high school from a small private school. However, Amber is worried that her teenage kid will resume her old ways, because of which she was kicked out of her last school.

The synopsis further reads:

“The new school starts off well; Charlie receives good grades and praise from her teachers and joins the robotics team - until she falls in with the wrong crowd, starts abusing synthetic weed, and becomes a shell of her former self.”

Originally titled Trouble In Suburbia, the network’s website has now changed the title name to The Price of Fitting In.

In 'The Price of Fitting In' Elizabeth Adams plays Charlie Cunningham

"The Price of Fitting In" synopsis (Image via Lifetime)

The rebel daughter, named Charlie Cunningham, in The Price of Fitting In is played by Elizabeth Adams and it is apparently her debut movie.

In the flick, Elizabeth will portray a character of a troubled teenager who tries to pursue good grades and not worry her mother, but somehow gets influenced by the wrong crowd. Will she be able to make things right in the end? Only time will tell.

Lora Burke as Amber in 'The Price of Fitting In'

Amber’s character is played by Lora Burke in this film. She portrays a single parent who has separated from her husband and is trying her level best to give Charlie everything in life. From dealing with a spoiled teenager to rescuing her child from substance abuse, Amber has come out to be a strong character in The Price of Fitting In.

Other than this thriller drama, Lora has done several films including Poor Agnes (2017), Lifechanger (2018) and For The Sake of Vicious (2020).

'The Price of Fitting In' stars debutant Kadrian Enyia

Kadrian Enyia is an aspiring Canadian actor who has appeared in a few short films, such as The Intersection and Dieffenbachia. He is making his commercial movie debut with The Price of Fitting In.

Along with Elizabeth, Lora and Kadrian, the movie also stars Nick Smyth, Alicia Rosario, Laura Tremblay, Steve Karan, James Burke, Michael Bianchi and Max Ackerman, among other actors.

Also Read

Helmed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa, The Price of Fitting In is going to premiere on September 18, Saturday, on Lifetime.

The network is releasing another flick, Imperfect High, on the same day and its storyline is similar to The Price of Fitting In.

Edited by R. Elahi