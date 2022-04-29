JTBC's new drama series 'Cleaning Up' starring Yeom Jung-ah, Jeon So-min, and Kim Jae-hwa reveals intriguing teaser poster

JTBC’s brand new weekend K-drama series Cleaning Up, starring South Korean actors Yeom Jung-ah, Jeon So-min, and Kim Jae-hwa, revealed its official teaser poster ahead of its premiere in June.

The intriguing poster showcases vibrant blue and yellow colors with only the actors’ eyes showcased in the poster with a vacuum machine below.

The newly released teaser poster hints at the three women’s dangerous and savage ambitions as they dive headfirst into the dark world of insider trading. As the show aims at a vacuum cleaner sucking a pile of cash, the caption playfully reads,

"With the skills they used to sweep the floor, they’ll be sweeping up every last bit of stock information."

JTBC's upcoming K-drama series Cleaning Up: Plot, characters, & more

Cleaning Up is a remake of the British television series of the same name. The drama series will narrate the story of the struggles of three cleaners at a security firm who attempt to forge a new destiny for themselves after accidentally overhearing some important information about insider trading.

Yeom Jung-ah will be returning to the screen with her first show in three years since her role in the hit JTBC K-drama series SKY Castle. Yeom will be playing the role of Eo Yong-mi, a cleaner at Bested Investment Securities during the week and a housekeeper on the weekends.

She is a mother of two and the head of her household. She makes a crucial choice when faced with an opportunity after hearing insider trading information.

Ah In-kyung (played by Jeon So-min) is Eo Yong-mi’s coworker who is saving money by cleaning in order to achieve her goal of setting up a food truck. She gets involved in Yong-mi’s decision, but due to her timid nature, she often breaks the sudden excitement in stock wars.

Maeng Soo-ja (played by Kim Jae-hwa) is also a cleaner with dreams of finding success in life. Her friendly nature can charm anybody enough in five minutes to convince them to be on her side. However, she only uses her skills when they are absolutely necessary. Soo-ja is a deceptive character with many sides and even more schemes.

Cleaning Up will be helmed by director Yoon Seong-sik, who has worked on drama series like Hwarang and Bridal Mask. The series was penned by scriptwriter Choi Kyung-mi, who has worked on Return.

Edited by Somava