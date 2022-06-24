What time will The Chi Season 5 air on Showtime? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

The Chi Season 5, the new season of the highly-celebrated American drama series, is all set to make its online streaming debut on the streaming platform Showtime this week. The first episode of Season 5 will arrive on Showtime this Friday, June 24, 2022, exclusively for subscribers. Television viewers will have to wait until Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9 PM ET / PT, to watch the premiere of Season 5 of The Chi on Showtime Network.

Since the announcement of the show's renewal for Season 5, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out about the new developments. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about The Chi Season 5 ahead of its premiere.

Everything you need to know about The Chi Season 5 before its release

Created by Lena Waithe, the drama series chronicling the engrossing story of the Southside Chicago community has gained a lot of popularity over the years. The list of writers for Season 5 includes Lena Waithe, Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Resheida Brady, Kristiana Rae Colón, Ricardo Gamboa, Shaye Ogbonna, and Mia Brumfield.

Season 5 of the critically-acclaimed show will star Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, Birgundi Baker, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Luke James, Jason Weaver, Curtiss Cook, and several others.

The upcoming premiere episode of the arresting drama series, titled Overnight Celebrity, was written by Lena Waithe and Justin Hillian.

Official synopsis for The Chi Season 5

The official synopsis of the fifth season, as released by Showtime, reads:

"This season on The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer)."

The official synopsis further adds:

"Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and a helping hand from Shaad (Jason Weaver), Trig (Luke James) considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?"

From the looks of it, Season 5 will be an emotional, sentimental journey as the lead characters try to fight for friendship, love and safety in the community.

How's the trailer for The Chi Season 5 looking?

The official trailer for The Chi Season 5 was dropped by Showtime on May 4, 2022. Take a closer look at the trailer here.

Since the launch of the official Season 5 trailer, fans of the hit drama series have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement. The upcoming season is set to explore the complications in the lives of the lead characters, and viewers will get the chance to know them anew.

Don't forget to watch The Chi Season 5 premiere, airing this Sunday, June 26, 2022, exclusively on Showtime Network. Showtime subscribers will be able to watch Episode 1 online on Friday, June 24, 2022.

