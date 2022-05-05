What is invasive ductal carcinoma? Showtime documentary Sheryl set to explore Sheryl Crow's cancer diagnosis and more

Showtime will premiere a documentary about Sheryl Crow's life on May 6, 2022. The film will cover everything from her sensational musical career to dealing with depression, cancer, and what wild turns awaited her in life.

Sheryl, directed by Amy Scott, tackles some of the more difficult topics of the rockstar, such as despair, depression, and her battle with breast cancer. She can be seen recalling her difficult battle with cancer at one point in the trailer:

"I was upset when I was diagnosed with cancer. I was thinking, 'What the F just happened to my life?'"

Exploring Sheryl Crow's battle with invasive ductal carcinoma

What is invasive ductal carcinoma, and how can it be diagnosed and treated?

Mingfei Yan @mingfei_yan Breast core biopsy:

This is a grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma with abundant vasculature. The falling off of neoplastic cells can give a pseudo-papillary structure. True papillary carcinoma generally has a low nuclear grade and more delicate papillae. Breast core biopsy:This is a grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma with abundant vasculature. The falling off of neoplastic cells can give a pseudo-papillary structure. True papillary carcinoma generally has a low nuclear grade and more delicate papillae. https://t.co/LKw9vHlPU3

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) is a type of cancer that develops when abnormal cells in the lining of milk ducts/lobules alter and invade breast tissue beyond the duct's walls.

The cancer cells will then be able to spread. They can enter the lymph nodes or bloodstream and spread to other organs and parts of the body, causing metastatic breast cancer. Invasive ductal carcinoma is responsible for approximately 80% of all invasive breast cancers in women and 90% in men.

IDC can manifest itself as a lump that either the patient or their doctor can feel on a breast exam, just like other breast cancers. However, in many cases, there may be no symptoms at first. IDC is frequently discovered as a consequence of mammography that is abnormal.

A biopsy will be performed to collect cells for analysis to diagnose cancer. A small piece of tissue will be removed by the doctor to be examined under a microscope. The biopsy results can be used to make a diagnosis.

The size and location of cancer cells, as well as the traits and characteristics of those cells, all influence treatment. The majority of women who have IDC undergo surgery to remove cancer. A Lumpectomy, in which portions of the breast are removed, or a Mastectomy, in which the entire breast is removed, are the two most common therapeutic choices.

Leonie Schön @lamellipodium



#PathTwitter One of the latest additions to the current painting series: Invasive ductal carcinoma One of the latest additions to the current painting series: Invasive ductal carcinoma 🔬🎨#PathTwitter https://t.co/7cfCUiVWik

Sheryl Crow's journey with invasive ductal carcinoma

Sheryl Crow was 44 years old when she had routine mammography during the fourth month of her Wildflower tour and was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in her left breast during a follow-up needle biopsy. After receiving her diagnosis, she underwent a lumpectomy and seven weeks of radiation therapy.

Sheryl Crow's tale appears to be one of good fortune and timing on the surface: her Stage I cancer was discovered early because her OBGYN encouraged her to obtain a biopsy immediately away after a concerning mammogram, despite the radiologist's recommendation to return in six months.

Sheryl needed her family's support during the seven weeks of radiation therapy that followed her lumpectomy. She did not anticipate subsequent physical weariness or mental impact due to her high levels of fitness and general good health. Sheryl's experience with the effects of weariness, on the other hand, became one of many self-care lessons she learned during her cancer journey.

Sheryl Crow's pivotal recovery point came when she intentionally decided to honor her body and spirit by taking time to rest and heal. Learning to listen to her voice and value what she needed was a significant change in how she went about her life.

Don't forget to catch the documentary film Sheryl, which will premiere this Friday, May 6, 2022, on Showtime.

