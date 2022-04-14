What is sarcoidosis? Karen Duffy's illness explored as former MTV VJ opens up about her life in new book 

On Tuesday, April 12, former MTV VJ and author Karen Duffy released her new book, Wise Up: Irreverent Enlightenment from a Mother Who's Been Through It. In the book, Duffy talks about life lessons, motherhood, and a python attack.

While promoting her book, the VJ turned author talked about her disease and chronic pain. Duffy also shared her experience of attending the 1995 Emmys, which she claims was the last day of not being affected by chronic pain.

While remembering the night of the Emmys, which she attended with her close friend George Clooney, the 59-year-old author said:

"That was the last day that I lived without chronic pain."

Exploring Karen Duffy's sarcoidosis illness

Sarcoidosis is a disease that causes the growth of minuscule clusters of inflammatory cells (granulomas) in certain parts of the body. As per Mayo Clinic, the lungs and lymph glands are mainly affected by the disorder. However, it may affect any part of the body. While the cause of the disease is still unknown, researchers believe that the disease is caused by the immune system's reaction to a foreign substance.

The symptoms of sarcoidosis differ for people depending on which part of the body is affected. These symptoms may include swollen and painful joints, bulging lymph glands, redness in the skin, and blurred vision. It can also cause an enlarged liver, kidney stone formation, and cyst formation around the bones, which causes excruciating pain around the areas like hands, feet, and more.

As per Web MD, sarcoidosis also causes abnormal heartbeats and may cause inflammation of the pericardium. The disease may also cause heart failure.

Treatment and cure

While there is no cure, the treatment includes pain relievers and immunity suppressing medicines like corticosteroids and more. Often in mild to moderate cases, the disease goes away on its own. Hydroxychloroquine may also be used for skin-related effects caused by the disease.

Furthermore, the disease often requires rheumatoid arthritis medications to mitigate joint pain.

What did Karen Duffy say about her bout with sarcoidosis?

Karen Duffy revealed that she felt the most excruciating pain in her head and neck following the 1995 Emmys. She added:

"It was the next day that I became symptomatic with sarcoidosis. That photo marks the end of my healthy life with one of the most charming and hilarious gentlemen. Talk about going out with a bang!"

The actress and producer added that the pain felt like an "electric eel swimming" down her spinal cord. At the time, she found an inoperable lesion that pressed against her nerves in the brain, which caused her agonizing pain. In the next nine months, Duffy was diagnosed with sarcoidosis. In her case, the disease affected her central nervous system.

Karen Duffy later explained how the pain was so intense often that even a cool breeze on her neck made her unable to withstand the pressure. The 59-year-old revealed that she has already lost some sensation in her leg and arm. However, she may lose further mobility in the future due to her disease.

