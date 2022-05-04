"Amber, let Elizabeth live her life": 7 Little Johnstons fans slam Amber and Trent Johnston for not supporting Elizabeth

7 Little Johnstons aired its 11th Season finale tonight. The episode, titled The Finn-ale, featured Elizabeth Johnston telling her parents about her plans to move in with her boyfriend, Brice. The Johnstons also bid farewell to Joose.

7 Little Johnstons cast members Amber and Trent didn't approve the idea of their 20-year-old daughter moving in with someone in her own house before completing her Masters and did not support her decision, despite tham dating for more than three years. Amber felt that Elizabeth was throwing away her independent life, while Trent didn't want her daughter living with a man before marriage.

Fans were not happy with Trent and Amber trying to make their daughter's life decisions.

7 Little Johnstons follows the lives of Johnston family members who live in Forsyth County, Georgia, as they go around their lives achieving big and small milestones. All the members of the family are people living with achondroplasia dwarfism.

7 Little Johnstons fans feel Amber and Trent are not supportive parents

7 Little Johnstons fans were unhappy with Amber and Trent's behavior tonight. They thought that both were treating their 20-year-old daughter like a child. Trent initially feared that she had gotten engaged but was relieved that it was not the case. Amber wanted her to focus on being independent. Trent and Amber told Elizabeth that she could move in with him after she gets engaged or married to him.

She told her parents that she planned on marrying Brice within four months, but Amber had apprehensions about the whole deal and felt that once she got married, she won't be able to manage her Master's course and family life. Elizabeth revealed to her parents that she was already living with Brice one day of the week.

Fans felt that Elizabeth's parents were not supportive of her daughter's decisions.

TDARDEN @tani_taniha Trent, Elizabeth is an ADULT who pays her OWN bills. Why should she ask for your permission? #7LittleJohnstons Trent, Elizabeth is an ADULT who pays her OWN bills. Why should she ask for your permission? #7LittleJohnstons https://t.co/BIF9eFG9eg

Iman Smith @ImanSmith1226 Amber and Trent are STEAMING because they can’t dictate to Elizabeth right now lol #7LittleJohnstons Amber and Trent are STEAMING because they can’t dictate to Elizabeth right now lol #7LittleJohnstons

👑♒Chaka_Malkia💜👑 @ymegifted How you "push" your children out the house and then try to run their household 🙄🙄🙄 #7LittleJohnstons How you "push" your children out the house and then try to run their household 🙄🙄🙄#7LittleJohnstons

Iman Smith @ImanSmith1226 Elizabeth shouldn’t have told her parents. She brought the unwanted opinions from her parents on herself. #7LittleJohnstons Elizabeth shouldn’t have told her parents. She brought the unwanted opinions from her parents on herself. #7LittleJohnstons

Erin KM @ErinKM23 And if Trent uses the word cringey one more time to describe his adult daughters relationship I’m really gonna be done with this show #7littlejohnstons And if Trent uses the word cringey one more time to describe his adult daughters relationship I’m really gonna be done with this show #7littlejohnstons

Erin KM @ErinKM23 WHY TF is Elizabeth even talking to Amber and Trent about Brice moving in to the home she pays for?? These meddling ass parents need to step off. #7littlejohnstons WHY TF is Elizabeth even talking to Amber and Trent about Brice moving in to the home she pays for?? These meddling ass parents need to step off. #7littlejohnstons

RichF @kpmayor Liz is moved out and on her own…she doesn’t need her parents permission. #7LittleJohnstons Liz is moved out and on her own…she doesn’t need her parents permission. #7LittleJohnstons

Case @ca21410 I think it's good Brice and Elizabeth are moving in together. I know a lot of people who have moved in together before getting married #7LittleJohnstons I think it's good Brice and Elizabeth are moving in together. I know a lot of people who have moved in together before getting married #7LittleJohnstons

TDARDEN @tani_taniha Trent & Amber, just bcuz y’all are “old fashioned”doesn’t mean your kids need to be #7LittleJohnstons Trent & Amber, just bcuz y’all are “old fashioned”doesn’t mean your kids need to be #7LittleJohnstons https://t.co/sj82MDf1TQ

7 Little Johnstons Season 11 Episode 8 recap

Last week on 7 Little Johnstons, fans witnessed Jonah getting in trouble for taking a synthetic drug, Delta 8. Trent and Amber were apprehensive about Jonah taking the medication; even Jonah was terrified as the drug wasn't wearing off. Amber revealed that she thought the worst day of her life was the day he was intubated, but now this was the worst one.

Tonight, Trent and Amber decided to discuss Jonah's situation later and enjoy some time with their kids and Joose. Jonah accompanied the family to the firepit, but Amber felt that he was there because he was supposed to be and would rather be in bed.

The family went curling tonight. The Johnstons enjoyed training for the sport. Emma, Anna, and Elizabeth enjoyed some sister time together. Anna revealed that she planned to transfer to Amber's college since it offered night classes.

Emma revealed that she was not crushing on anybody and focussing on herself. Elizabeth told her sisters that she was planning to buy a home with her boyfriend Brice but wasn't sure if it was a good decision financially.

TLC Network @TLC Don't miss the season finale of It's Joose's last night with the Johnstons, and it's very bittersweetDon't miss the season finale of #7LittleJohnstons , TONIGHT at 9/8c! It's Joose's last night with the Johnstons, and it's very bittersweet 😕 Don't miss the season finale of #7LittleJohnstons, TONIGHT at 9/8c! https://t.co/pV1nkH86Bk

The family went together to the firepit to enjoy their last day with Joose, where they roasted marshmallows. The Johnstons talked about their favorite moments with Joose, which included him learning new English words. Joose confessed that his grammar improved after living with the Johnstons.

The family gave him a beautiful gift of a memory book with all of their photos of their time together. Joose read a letter to the family, thanking them for the warm welcome and for making him comfortable in the house. Amber put the letter in a frame and hung it on the room wall in which he stayed.

Elizabeth discussed her decision to move in with Brice with her friends Dacey and Carol. Dacey asked her to rethink the decision, while Carol supported her. Elizabeth felt that Dacey was talking like her father; Carol was like her mother. She told her friends,

"He's ready to move in already."

In a confessional, she claimed that Brice had no bad habits.

It has not been confirmed if 7 Little Johnstons will return for Season 12 on TLC.

