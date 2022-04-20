"She's treated like an outsider": 7 Little Johnstons fans react as Anna Johnstons's parents question her relationship with Kyle

TLC's 7 Little Johnstons, which premiered its 11th season on March 15, has been a fan favorite. Since its inception in 2015, viewers have been captivated by the peak into a family living with achondroplasia dwarfism.

Every episode this season has been catering to the viewers' need for scoop into the family. They are, at present, hosting a house guest Josse Jeskanen, an exchange student.

This week's episode saw Anna talking about a guy named Kyle, who she's been hanging out with and getting to know. However, the parents did not seem too happy about this and hurled questions with a subtle tone of judgment at her.

The 7 Little Johnstons cast is a big happy family who do not let achondroplasia dwarfism affect their lives, nor do they see it as any form of disability.

Fans react to 7 Little Johnstons parents confronting Anna

Fans were not too happy with Amber and Trent constantly questioning Anna. They also showered support for her.

The parents kept asking her if Kyle was her boyfriend or if they were just friends. No matter how much she tried explaining it, they weren't trying to understand.

When asked to see a picture of him, she said that there was one in her bed, which shocked them.

TLC Network @TLC "Are you kissing?" 🤣 Trent and Amber have a lot of questions about Anna's "friend" in an all new episode of #7LittleJohnstons , TONIGHT! "Are you kissing?" 🤣 Trent and Amber have a lot of questions about Anna's "friend" in an all new episode of #7LittleJohnstons, TONIGHT! https://t.co/YYTb6qkw2F

Read on to find out what the 7 Little Johnstons fans have to say about it.

TDARDEN @tani_taniha I’m surprised Anna didn’t get stuck with coal bcuz she’s treated like an outsider #7littlejohnstons I’m surprised Anna didn’t get stuck with coal bcuz she’s treated like an outsider #7littlejohnstons https://t.co/zlFVbEEcNF

TDARDEN @tani_taniha I’m happy Anna found a little bit of happiness. #7littlejohnstons I’m happy Anna found a little bit of happiness. #7littlejohnstons https://t.co/oADrbfFNA3

Tor Tor 🦎♊️ @Catchthenewt I like that Anna has this Aunt she’s close to. She needs someone in her corner #7LittleJohnstons I like that Anna has this Aunt she’s close to. She needs someone in her corner #7LittleJohnstons

Case @ca21410 I'm glad Anna is enjoying her Christmas party #7LittleJohnstons I'm glad Anna is enjoying her Christmas party #7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Trent and Amber being so judgmental is the main reason why Anna has hidden Kyle from them all this time! #7LittleJohnstons Trent and Amber being so judgmental is the main reason why Anna has hidden Kyle from them all this time! #7LittleJohnstons

TDARDEN @tani_taniha I’m team Anna all the way. Somebody has to be bcuz these parents are not. #7littlejohnstons I’m team Anna all the way. Somebody has to be bcuz these parents are not. #7littlejohnstons https://t.co/nrhOAZHfhy

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#7LittleJohnstons @TLC I am hoping Kyle makes a surprise appearance at Anna's Christmas party! I am hoping Kyle makes a surprise appearance at Anna's Christmas party! 🎄#7LittleJohnstons @TLC

TDARDEN @tani_taniha I don’t blame Anna for keeping “Kyle” secret form her parents. They’re so judgey. #7littlejohnstons I don’t blame Anna for keeping “Kyle” secret form her parents. They’re so judgey. #7littlejohnstons https://t.co/CY5QMB7q9z

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

Anna….

#7LittleJohnstons Annas parents “Is he your boyfriend? Is he your boyfriend? Is he your boyfriend?”Anna…. Annas parents “Is he your boyfriend? Is he your boyfriend? Is he your boyfriend?”Anna….#7LittleJohnstons https://t.co/FlASSPR3BA

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Hope to see what Kyle looks like sooner rather than later... He's a great guy for Anna! #7LittleJohnstons Hope to see what Kyle looks like sooner rather than later... He's a great guy for Anna! #7LittleJohnstons

7 Little Johnstons family spend Christmas together

Episode 6 of 7 Little Johnstons family aired on April 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST on TLC. The show followed the journey of house guest Joose Jeskanen as he celebrated Christmas with the rest of the family - Amber, Trent, Emma, Elizabeth, Alex, Anna and Joseph. After taking Joose to the American capital in the last episode, the Johnstons celebrated Christmas with their guest and exchanged each other's traditions.

Viewers were in for a big change this season: an eighth member in the household. Joose, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Finland, moved in with the reality TV brood. He embraces American culture, learns English and teaches the Johnstons about his Finnish background.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"It's Christmas in Georgia, and the Johnstons and Joose share traditions. Anna is seeing a new guy, but she's reluctant to have him meet the family. Meanwhile, Liz decorates her own place and talks about a future home with Brice."

The seven-member family seemed really excited to have Joose as part of their household. Viewers witnessed the guest settling in with the family on last week's episode and in tonight's episode, all of them had fun spending time with each other.

The episode titled Are You Kissing? saw the family and the house guest Joose playing an interesting game. The Johnstons family were blindfolded and the game was hosted by siblings Amber, Alex, and Jonah, who teamed up against Emma and Anna.

The cast members had to guess the name of the spices as they were blindfolded, using only their sense of taste and smell to identify them.

Jonah managed to guess every kind of spice that came under his nose. The siblings were amazed at how effortlessly he managed to name all of them. By the end of the competition, they began to call him the "spice king."

Viewers also saw a warm exchange between Jeskanen and the Johnstons when Amber and Trent prepared a festive dinner for their guest along with some delicious salmon soup. Joose shared that the soup was very different from the ones in Finland, but he really liked the soup the household prepared for him.

7 Little Johnstons has been on air since 2015 and viewers have been enjoying the series because of its concept and the liveliness of the family. The lives of the members are closely filmed, showcasing their journey to the world.

Tune in next week to 7 Little Johnstons on Tuesday, April 23, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on TLC.

