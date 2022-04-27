"He'll pull through this": Fans react to 7 Little Johnstons star Jonah acquiring drugs 

TLC's 7 Little Johnstons has emerged as a classic fan favorite ever since its inception in 2015. The reality series premiered its 11th season on March 15, 2022, and is giving viewers a more personal outlook on the family. It has delved into parent-child relationships and the children's private lives.

Every episode of this 7 Little Johnstons season has given viewers more perspective on the lives of this family living with achondroplasia dwarfism. The cast is a big happy family who won't let their disability take the major courses in their lives.

Last week, the family welcomed house guest Josse Jeskanen, an exchange student from Finland, who exchanged Christmas pleasantries with them. As they continue hosting their guest, viewers can expect to see some great moments in the show.

Fans react to 7 Little Johnstons star Jonah acquiring drugs and calling his parents

In the episode, parents Amber and Trent received a call from their son Jonah that left them worried. According to his father, his speech was slurred, and he wasn't making any sense. Later on, they came to realize that he had indeed consumed drugs. Both were left shocked at the information.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the entire situation. Read on to find out what the fans have to say about Jonah and how his parents responded.

⚾SportsBelle🏈 @Pitcrewprincess @dgirl1099 He's an adult who doesn't live at home, what do you think they can do? They handled it as best as they could have. I'm sure Jonah got a good scare and hopefully it'll be enough to keep him away from the synthetic stuff. #7LittleJohnstons @dgirl1099 He's an adult who doesn't live at home, what do you think they can do? They handled it as best as they could have. I'm sure Jonah got a good scare and hopefully it'll be enough to keep him away from the synthetic stuff. #7LittleJohnstons

Brittany @Brittany1985 Jonah is an adult who got some bad weed, he isn't a troubled teen who needs therapy, these parents are way over baring #7LittleJohnstons Jonah is an adult who got some bad weed, he isn't a troubled teen who needs therapy, these parents are way over baring #7LittleJohnstons

ABeautifulMess🖤 @lezdothiz21 🏾 #7LittleJohnstons Jonah is a tough guy, he'll pull through this! Jonah is a tough guy, he'll pull through this! 🙏🏾 #7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Trent and Amber apparently interrogated Jonah the whole time despite being calm about the situation! #7LittleJohnstons Trent and Amber apparently interrogated Jonah the whole time despite being calm about the situation! #7LittleJohnstons

Parenting doesn’t get easier when your kids are adults.

#7LittleJohnstons Amber is right.Parenting doesn’t get easier when your kids are adults. Amber is right.Parenting doesn’t get easier when your kids are adults.😩#7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Glad Jonah found some awareness to call Trent for help after acquiring the drug! #7LittleJohnstons Glad Jonah found some awareness to call Trent for help after acquiring the drug! #7LittleJohnstons

Victoria @ElaineVictori12 #ourbodiesaretemples @TLC #Jonna ’s reaction to the drug is a blessing, a lesson well learned. I remember first attempt at smoking got all choked up. Never again did I smoke. Choking was (yes) a blessing. #7LittleJohnstons #Jonna’s reaction to the drug is a blessing, a lesson well learned. I remember first attempt at smoking got all choked up. Never again did I smoke. Choking was (yes) a blessing. #7LittleJohnstons #ourbodiesaretemples @TLC

LivingToBeLoved ForMe @LivingToBeLove1 I don’t like how Amber and Trent are interrogating Jonah. I feel like this is a teaching moment not a shaming moment. #7LittleJohnstons I don’t like how Amber and Trent are interrogating Jonah. I feel like this is a teaching moment not a shaming moment. #7LittleJohnstons

Case @ca21410 I hope Jonah will be ok. How did he get a hold of a drug??? #7LittleJohnstons I hope Jonah will be ok. How did he get a hold of a drug??? #7LittleJohnstons

🗣 YALL ARE CONTROLLING! THEYVE TOLD YALL THAT! This is what happens when parents are controlling, judgmental, self-righteous, and the child unheard. These parents are so emotionally inattuned. You dont see your kids doing this (drugs) w/ their personalities?!🗣 YALL ARE CONTROLLING! THEYVE TOLD YALL THAT! This is what happens when parents are controlling, judgmental, self-righteous, and the child unheard. #7LittleJohnstons These parents are so emotionally inattuned. You dont see your kids doing this (drugs) w/ their personalities?!🗣 YALL ARE CONTROLLING! THEYVE TOLD YALL THAT! This is what happens when parents are controlling, judgmental, self-righteous, and the child unheard. #7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The family seems really concerned about Jonah after hearing about his drug use... #7LittleJohnstons The family seems really concerned about Jonah after hearing about his drug use... #7LittleJohnstons

A little recap of what transpired in Episode 6 of 7 Little Johnstons

Last week's episode saw Anna talk about a guy named Kyle with her parents. However, her parents weren't too happy about their relationship and hurled numerous questions at her about the same. They kept asking if Kyle was her boyfriend or if they were just friends. Anna felt uncomfortable about the constant questioning and relayed the same in a confessional.

Episode 6 of 7 Little Johnstons aired on April 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST on TLC. The family added an eighth member, houseguest Josse Jeskanen, a 17-year-old exchange student from Finland who celebrated Christmas with them. After taking Joose to the American capital and celebrating the festival, the Johnstons exchanged each other's traditions.

The seven-member family was excited to have Josse spend time with them and settle into their ways of living. The episode titled Are You Kissing? saw the family and the house guest Joose playing an exciting game. The Johnstons family was blindfolded he game was hosted by siblings Amber, Alex, and Jonah, who teamed up against Emma and Anna.

They had to guess the name of the spice presented in front of them using only their sense of taste and spell, a skill that Jonah managed to pull off. The siblings were amazed at how effortlessly he managed to name them all and crowned him the "Spice King."

Viewers also saw a pleasant exchange between Josse and the Johnstons when Amber and Trent prepared a festive dinner for their guests and some delicious salmon soup. He said it was very different from the soup he had back home but liked it.

Viewers will explore more about the 7 Little Johnstons family in the upcoming episodes. The members' lives are closely filmed, showcasing their journey to the world, and fans have come to like the family because of their liveliness and way of dealing with situations.

Tune in to 7 Little Johnstons next week on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on TLC.

