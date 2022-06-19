What time will The First Lady episode 10 (finale) air on Showtime? Details explored

Aaron Cooley's Showtime anthology drama, The First Lady, premiered on April 17, 2022. Nine episodes in, the first season of the show will come to an end with the tenth and final episode being released on June 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. The premise of the show revolves around the role of America's remarkable and dynamic first ladies.

The cast of the show features some of the most exceptional female actors in Hollywood, including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The drama features the families of and events surrounding three First Ladies of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

When will the finale of The First Lady Season 1 release and how to watch it?

The American anthology drama first premiered on April 17, 2022 on Showtime and is set to conclude its first season with the tenth and final episode. The 55 minute long finale will air exclusively on the network. For viewers in the UK, The First Lady will be available to watch when Paramount+ becomes available.

The tenth episode, titled Victory Dance, will be released on Showtime on June 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned to watch as the drama escalates in the lives of the three extraordinary first ladies.

What is The First Lady about?

The First Lady is a Showtime anthology drama created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier. In a refreshing take on the White House's residents, the show features the First Ladies of the United States as opposed to the traditional features of US Presidents.

Set in the East Wing of the White House, the show explores several impactful and historical decisions that were helped by exceptional and dynamic first ladies. It primarily portrays the life and family events of three First Ladies of the United States: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

Predominantly told through the lens of the three exceptional women, the series traces their public and personal issues as they journey into the White House. The show also celebrates their accomplishments and achievements along the way and presents their contributions to some of the world-changing decisions.

What to expect from Season 1, Episode 10 (finale) of The First Lady?

The finale will come with heated up drama for all three first ladies portrayed in the anthology series. As per the synopsis for the 55 minute long tenth episode, titled Victory Dance, Eleanor will receive a final gift from an ailing Franklin, Betty will overcome her own hurdles, and Barack and Michelle will prepare to leave the White House.

In the finale, Eleanor will receive the charter for the League of Nations, a blueprint for her and Franklin's shared lifelong dream of world peace. With Jerry's support, Betty will vow to build a new addiction clinic to help others with the problem after overcoming her own issues in rehab.

Finally, the Obamas, though disappointed with the incoming administration, will prepare to leave office with the determination to continue making a difference.

The First Lady episode 10 will be released on Showtime on June 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far