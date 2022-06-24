The Chi Season 5 cast list: Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross and others star in Showtime drama series 

The Chi Season 5, the highly anticipated season of the beloved drama series, is all set to arrive online with its first episode this Friday, June 24, 2022, for Showtime subscribers only. The brand-new Season 5 will make its television debut on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT, exclusively on Showtime Network.

Lena Waithe, who is also one of the executive producers, has been acting as the creator of the critically acclaimed drama series. The writers of the latest season entail Justin Hillian, Lena Waithe, Jewel Coronel, Kristiana Rae Colón, Resheida Brady, Ricardo Gamboa, Mia Brumfield, and Shaye Ogbonna.

As stated by the official synopsis for The Chi Season 5:

"This season on The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self."

The highly intriguing ensemble cast list for the fan-favorite Showtime show's Season 5 includes Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Michael V. Epps, Shamon Brown Jr., Luke James, Curtiss Cook, Jason Weaver, and a number of other promising actors.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the lead cast list for The Chi Season 5 here.

Cast list for The Chi Season 5

Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Promising American singer, dancer and actor Jacob Latimore will be reprising his captivating lead role as Emmett Washington in the drama series The Chi Season 5.

The actor is well known for portraying the character Jeff in The Maze Runner and Bennett Russell in the Netflix original film Candy Jar.

He has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Vanishing on 7th Street, Ride Along, Black Nativity, Sleight, Krystal, Detroit, Gully, The Last Summer, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, One Tree Hill, So Random!, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Reed Between the Lines, The Finder, and a few others.

Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington

Critically acclaimed American writer, director and actress Yolonda Ross will be seen reprising her significant role as Jada Washington in Season 5 of The Chi.

The actress first came into the spotlight for portraying the character Treasure in the notable crime-drama movie Stranger Inside.

She has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including New York Undercover, The United States of Leland, Mind the Gap, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Gardener of Eden, New Amsterdam, Whatever Works, Law & Order, Yelling to the Sky, Kiss Me, Kill Me, How To Get Away With Murder, and several others.

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams

American actress, dancer and singer Birgundi Baker will be reprising her vital role as Kiesha Williams in The Chi Season 5.

She is best known for playing the character Anaya in the TV series Black Lightning.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable TV series and movies, including Block Party, While We Breathe, The Last Shift, College, Tuscaloosa, Loved to Death, Station 19, 30 Miles from Nowhere, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Empire, Hala, Tales, and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for The Chi Season 5 entail Moonlight actor Alex Hibbert, Michael V. Epps, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Curtiss Cook, Jason Weaver, Kandi Burruss, Nia Jervier, La La Anthony, L’lerrét Jazelle, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and several others.

Don't forget to catch The Chi Season 5, premiering on television on Sunday, June 26, 2022, only on Showtime Network. Showtime subscribers will be able to catch the first episode of Season 5 online this Friday, June 24, 2022.

