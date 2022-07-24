What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 5 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Chi Season 5 has is about to hit the halfway mark with its fifth episode releasing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, only on Showtime.

The show, now in its fifth season, has become a fan-favorite with its emotionally complex storylines and representation of a colorful community. Season 5 stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, and Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams, in addition to cast members like Yolanda Ross, Hannaha Hall, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and more.

Created by Lena Waithe, the show is set in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The upcoming episode, titled We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off, has been summed up in the official synopsis, which reads:

"Keisha and Emmett's relationship takes an unexpected turn. Jemma and Jake confront the truth. Kevin attends a cosplay party. Trig finds a surprising connection. Papa bonds with Bakari."

The Chi Season 5 Episode 5: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Chi Season 5 boasts a total of ten episodes that have been following a weekly release schedule, with new episodes releasing every Sunday on Showtime.

Episode 5, titled We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off, will premiere on July 24, 2022, on Showtime. You can also catch the upcoming episode of the drama on Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV in case you cannot watch it as it airs on the network channel. However, you will require a premium subscription to these streaming platforms.

Alternatively, subscribers of the Showtime streaming platform can watch the episode any time based on their convenience. The drama series is also available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

What to expect from The Chi Season 5 Episode 5?

The Showtime drama has managed to air some of its finest episodes ever in its fifth season, which has led to the fanbase expanding rapidly. With viewers deeply invested in the dramatic ongoings of the show, they do not want to miss even one episode.

The fifth episode of Season 5, written by Ricardo Gamboa, will majorly focus on Jake and Jemma since it is revealed that the latter is pregnant. The young couple has some important decisions to make and they will have to discuss the path that lies ahead for them.

The promo for the episode showed Jemma reiterating that she alone will decide what she wants to do. Meanwhile, Keisha and Emmett's relationship will also feature in the upcoming episode as the two are growing closer while co-parenting.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 4 recap

The fourth episode of Season 5, titled On Me, saw Jemma taking the SATs while her father was worried that she smelled of weed. Jada woke up next to Darnell and set some rules for their relationship, which included him taking her out on dates.

Meanwhile, Emmett helped out Keisha as she struggled to balance motherhood and college. Trig and Shaad canvassed the community and Douda issued an ultimatum for Tracy.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 5 airs on Showtime on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 9 PM ET/PT.

