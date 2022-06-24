The Chi Season 5: Did Jasmine Davis quit the show?

Taking to Twitter in April 2022, Jasmine Davis announced that she will not be returning for The Chi Season 5. The actress, who portrayed salon-owner Imani on the show, has officially exited the Showtime series. Davis' character had become a favorite among fans over the years, and the news was definitely disheartening for many.

Lena Waithe's The Chi revolves around life in a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago, where a fateful turn of events connects the lives of several heterogeneous characters in unexpected ways. The show premiered on Showtime on January 8, 2017 and is set to return for a fifth season on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Why did Jasmine Davis quit The Chi?

Jasmine Davis @TheJasmineDavis #disneyproduction

Sending a BIG THANKS 🏽 to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with along this journey. #selfworth Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi Sending a BIG THANKS🏽 to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me withalong this journey. Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi / #disneyproduction Sending a BIG THANKS 🙏🏽 to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with 💝 along this journey.💛 #selfworth https://t.co/HNRyImMrau

In April 2022, Jasmine Davis announced via Twitter that she has quit the Showtime series and will not be returning for the fifth season. Her tweet suggested that her exit from the series was due to Disney's involvement in the production, as reported by TVLine. The series is produced by 20th Television, which is a part of Disney's television division.

Disney recently drew flak due to its passive stance on Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" Bill, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis into law. It prohibits public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.

Although Disney CEO Bob Chapek later reversed the company's neutral stance and vowed to try and repeal the law, his response was met with retaliation by Florida's legislators. Many LGBTQ+ staff members at Disney also signed a letter asking Chapek and other members of the company's management to publicly condemn the anti-LGBTQ+ policies in the country.

The Chi Season 4 addressed issues of transphobia

Davis, who identifies as transgender, played a transgender character on the show. Her character Imani, a stylish salon-owner, was initially met with mixed responses when she joined the show in its third season. However, her character eventually became irreplaceable and her exit is bound to leave a void in the series.

In its fourth season, The Chi addressed transphobia in a storyline involving Imani. Shaad, a transphobic friend of Trig's, was staying with Trig and Imani after being released by the season. However, by the end of the season, Shaad's attitude changed, and he even defended Imani against a man's vulgar comments and called her family.

What is The Chi about?

Created by Lena Waithe and executively produced by Common, The Chi revolves around the lives of people in a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago. It is a coming-of-age drama that focuses on a group of residents who become connected by chance but bond with each other due to their shared need for redemption.

It showcases everyday scenes from the neighbourhood, including kids prepping for school, parents heading off to work, and young adults trying to make a living. However, it is a tough neighbourhood and the average day also includes real dangers. Sometimes, even the simplest decisions can have life-or-death consequences.

The show premiered on Showtime in January 2017 and is currently set to return for its fifth season on June 24, 2022. It stars Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Tiffany Boone, Yolonda Ross, Armando Riesco and others in various roles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far