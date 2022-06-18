The Summer I Turned Pretty: A coming-of-age summer romance series elevated by absorbing acting

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a feel-good coming-of-age romantic drama series that premiered on Friday, June 17, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video. The series, which has complex teenage romantic relationships at its core, was inspired by Jenny Han's well-loved trilogy of the same name.

Ever since its release, the show has garnered a lot of positive buzz among viewers, owing to its arresting storyline and feel-good set-up. What elevated the series, however, are the excellent performances by its young lead actors.

Creators Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton have crafted Season 1 in a manner that promises to give the audience a soothing feeling, even when witnessing some of the more complicated nuances of a romantic relationship.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tung and Christopher Biney breathe life into this sweet, summer romance

Promising young actress Lola Tung is seen portraying the lead character of Isabel Belly, a teenage girl going through several new transitions in her life and figuring out what she really wants. Tung is a perfect fit for the role, as her subtle yet charismatic charm and acting, breathes life into the character. Her portrayal is bound to take viewers on an emotionally charged rollercoaster ride.

Tung delves deep into the character, effortlessly bringing out all the different emotional experiences that Isabel finds herself going through. Whether it's her on-screen chemistry with her love interests - Cam, Jeremiah and Conrad or the portrayal of a loving bond with her mother, Laurel, the young actress has made a memorable debut and impressed viewers with her screen presence.

Christopher Briney plays the role of Conrad, Belly's first love. The actor has outdone himself in portraying a character who speaks volumes even in silence. Suffering from personal issues and struggling with his feelings for Belly, Conrad's character grows on audiences.

Be it the heartbreaking secret about his mother's health condition, or the disappointment he feels after his father's betrayal of his mother, the young boy is constantly seen duelling with heavy emotions. Biney's exceptional performance in the scenes where he is attempting to unburden himself but repeatedly failing, promises to strike a chord with viewers.

A look at the other cast members in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jackie Chung plays the character of Laurel, the super-understanding and protective mother of Belly. Her emotionally charged scenes with Tung are an authentic depiction of a moving mother-daughter bond.

Laurel is also a trustworthy friend to Susannah, played by Cluless actress Rachel Blanchard. A strong and loving mother, Susannah is silently suffering from a grave illness and trying to keep everything together. Her measured performance in the role is commendable.

Other cast members include Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland, Summer Madison as Nicole, Rain Spencer as Taylor and David Iacono as Cam.

Don't forget to catch The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 1, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far