When will Super Pumped episode 5 air on Showtime? Plot, sneak peek and more about the Joseph Gordon-Levitt show

Showtime's Super Pumped is an American anthological drama series created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, and adapted from the book titled Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber written by Mike Isaac.

The show tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies that has expanded its business all over the world - Uber. At the center of the drama is CEO Travis Kalanick and how he pushed the company to the pinacle of success with his hard-charging ways.

The series also examines Kalanick's relationship with Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley and board member Arianna Huffington, as well as his eventual, inevitable, and infamous exit from the ride-share company.

What will Super Pumped episode 5 be about? Recap and sneak peek

Episode 4 left us off at Travis Kalanick initiating more strategies to improve the turnover of the company while he is faced with various situations that are threatening to completely demolish their reputation.

He gets involved in some illegal and unethical strategies which lead his partners to urge him to stop this illegal means of business. Despite warnings, he continued with his plans and consequently started gaining results. The episode left off with the company gaining acceptance in New York City and consequently all over the world.

Episode 5 can be expected to pick up from there and explore the fruits of the exploits of Travis, who is reeling in his success despite being faced with some serious trouble that could land him in potential danger.

SHOWTIME @Showtime Uma Thurman has arrived as Arianna Huffington on a new episode of #SuperPumped Uma Thurman has arrived as Arianna Huffington on a new episode of #SuperPumped! https://t.co/hM6BD66cAi

Super Pumped boasts a stellar cast. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the lead role of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. He is joined by Kyle Chandler, who plays Bill Gurley, the venture capital investor who funded Kalanick’s ambitions, and Uma Thurman, who plays Arianna Huffington. Other cast members include Austin Geidt, Emil Michael, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Hank Azaria, and Elisabeth Shue.

Where to watch episode 5 of the series?

Rotimi au Akinbiyi @TimiFrost #SuperPumped is an anthology series. Each season will focus on a company that changed the game. Season 1 is about the rise & fall of Uber's founder & CEO. There's nothing special about it, but if you're interested in how some of this big companies started, you should check it out #SuperPumped is an anthology series. Each season will focus on a company that changed the game. Season 1 is about the rise & fall of Uber's founder & CEO. There's nothing special about it, but if you're interested in how some of this big companies started, you should check it out https://t.co/j6NneEFmMl

Episode 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2022. The anthological drama premiered on February 27, 2022 on Showtime and since then has aired four episodes till date. The success of the show looks very promising for the announcement of a second season.

The series airs an episode every Sunday on Showtime, which is available as part of most cable packages. For viewers without cable, the series can be streamed on Showtime Now with a subscription of $10.99 a month.

Catch the upcoming episode of Super Pumped on March 27, 2022 on Showtime.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul