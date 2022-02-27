What does Travis Kalanick do now? Current job explored ahead of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premiere

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is a highly anticipated upcoming American anthology drama series that is set to make its debut on February 27, 2022, exclusively on Showtime. David Levien and Brian Koppelman have served as the creators of the series. The series has been gleaned from a 2019 non-fiction book of the same name written by Mike Isaac.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber will revolve around the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Kalanick's role will be portrayed by 500 Days of Summer star Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Other cast members in this upcoming Showtime drama series include Elisabeth Shue, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman and several others.

Reportedly, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has launched a new startup called CloudKitchens that essentially rents out spaces to restaurants for delivery-oriented services.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premieres on Showtime

Learn all about Travis Kalanick and his current job

Travis Cordell Kalanick is an American businessman best known as the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uber. He previously worked for Scour, a peer-to-peer file sharing application company, and was the co-founder of Red Swoosh, a peer-to-peer content delivery network that was sold to Akamai Technologies in 2007.

Kalanick held his place as the CEO of Uber from 2010 to 2017. Later on, he resigned from his esteemed company role in 2017, after fast-increasing pressure from reports provided by the public about the company's immoral corporate culture. This included allegations that Kalanick neglected reports of sexual harassment inside the company.

Travis Kalanick owned his place on the board of directors until he gave in his resignation from the vital role on December 31, 2019. After his resignation, the former CEO of Uber sold off around 90% of his shares in Uber, for a collective profit of approximately $2.5 billion. Following the sale with a net worth of $2.6 billion, Travis Kalanick held rank 238 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans.

What does the former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick do at present?

In 2018, Travis Kalanick, on whom the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is based, began a new venture fund namingly '10100', focused on e-commerce, real estate and innovation in arising markets like India and China.

In 2018, Kalanick also declared an investment plan of $150 million in a real estate redevelopment company, City Storage Systems. He further declared that he would be the CEO of the company. The company runs a ghost kitchen startup which was built under the supervision of CloudKitchens, in which the former Uber CEO Kalanick had invested approximately $300 million.

In the month of January 2020, it was reported that the newly launched company had received new funds valued at approximately $15 billion. Since 2018, Travis Kalanick has been a significant part of an advisory board for Neom, Saudi Arabia’s master plan to construct a state-of-the-art "mega city" in the desert.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, a drama series inspired by the real-life story of the former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, will arrive on the February 27, 2022, on Showtime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi