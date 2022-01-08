'Yellowjackets' episode 9: The start of cannibalism? Plot details, release date and more

Yellowjackets episode 9 is set to air on Showtime on January 9, 2022 and the stakes have never been higher for this already gripping show, which has made its mark from the very first scene. The excellent premise and the slow unraveling mystery of a school soccer team's survival after a plane crash is definitely one of the best thriller series of its time.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

With the first season nearly coming to an end, Yellowjackets has set up for more intensity than ever before with its eighth episode. With options of escaping the place getting more and more limited, it's up to this episode to unravel if there is any last ditch effort left or is it time for the Yellowjackets to surrender themselves to their faiths? Read on to know what's coming.

Escape attempts of the 'Yellowjackets' thwarted: Is a supernatural force at play?

The ending of the previous episode saw the attempt by Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) to fly out of the place was stopped by an unexplained explosion. As Laura Lee soars towards the first rays of hope, her soft toy in the side-seat catches on fire. This makes for a debate about whether the show is going for a supernatural entity at play.

Previously, Yellowjackets has already played around with the concept of the supernatural in "Blood Hive", so this is not impossible.

Another attempt by the group, this one led by Taissa (Tywney Cypress) is also stopped by an invasion of wolves and her sleep-walking negligence. This makes their escape pretty much impossible, leaving little to no doubt that they are doomed to starvation and a harsh winter.

Blackmailer revealed: Who is Adam?

Another big question that opened up in the present day timeline is the identity of Adam. After Shauna links clues and lands a lucky hint, she is able to make a shocking discovery; Adam is the one blackmailing the group.

His identity and motive are still questions that this upcoming episode should answer.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of 'Yellowjackets'?

It is pretty clear by now that the girls have their backs to the walls by now. Exhausted, injured, out of options, there is barely anything else left to do. Perhaps this episode will see one last ditch attempt at getting out before it's too late. The last option may finally be cannibalism.

The trailer already shows a scene where Lottie says they will not have trouble with "food". The trailer also shows a cult-like setting.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: "You are cordially invited to The Doomcoming. On the brink of death, the Yellowjackets opt to throw one last rager before careening into oblivion. An increasingly paranoid Shauna struggles between keeping her cool and being Shauna."

Evidently, this is not an episode that will be light-hearted in any way. Very little is revealed about what exactly happens, but it is sure to be extremely thrilling.

"Doomcoming" is set to air on January 9, 2022 on Showtime network and on Showtime's streaming services. Stay tuned for more updates on Yellowjackets.

