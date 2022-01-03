Yellowjackets Episode 8: Fire in the sky

Yellowjackets is back with its latest episode, and it is evident that the show is nearing its end for the season. Things have gotten extreme in recent episodes, and some serious losses are seen in this one.

The eighth episode, titled "Flight of the Bumblebee", sees a momentary hope of escape for the Yellowjackets before it all comes crashing down.

The present-day timeline sees a massive revelation regarding the blackmailer Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) that Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Taissa (Twney Cypress) have been looking for.

'Yellowjackets' Episode 8 recap: Brutality and faith

The episode of Yellowjackets resumes from the wolf attack involving Taissa, Van (Liv Hewson), and others. With Van's face nearly torn off, the group assumes she is dead and tries to cremate her. But she jerks awake in the fire, revealing she is severely injured but alive.

They begin taking her back. As Taissa carries Van alone, she urges others to go ahead and call for help. They are rescued, but Van is in terrible condition. The earnest brutality the show depicts is exceptional for its kind.

In need of medical attention, one of the girls decides to do something about it. Jackie (Ella Purnell), who had read Shauna's diary in the previous episode, reveals in front of the group that Van is not the only one needing medical attention, indicating that Shauna is pregnant.

The one to take charge here is Laura Lee (Jane Widdop), who claims that she understands her purpose to be flying the stray airplane out of the place and get help. She has been studying airplane manuals for weeks to prepare for this.

Deciding there is no other possible way, the entire team helps her clean the airplane and clear the forest to create a runway.

The eighth episode of Yellowjackets also sees Natalie and Travis (Kevin Alves) develop serious tension after Jackie's critical revelation to the latter.

The identity of the blackmailer?

The present-day sees the girls still tracking the blackmailer. Natalie approaches a former friend and co-addict from her support group who used to sell client information to identity thieves. She pressurizes her into giving details about Travis's account, emptied after his death.

Meanwhile, Shauna is warned by her daughter about the mystery man Adam's identity. She is initially in denial but realizes that she knows nothing about the man in a realistic sense. Shauna starts to do a little detective work and finds out Adam is lying about his college.

Soon after, she discovers glitter in her cupboard (where Adam hid in the previous episode) and remembers that Natalie had poured glitter on the escaping blackmailer. Shauna immediately rushes to confront Adam.

Fire in the sky

This episode of Yellowjackets ends with one of the darkest notes. As Laura Lee flies out with only her stuffed toy in the seat beside her, she makes the flight. As the girls cheer for her and finally a ray of hope seems visible, her toy catches on fire.

This creates suffocating smoke, and not long after, the entire airplane catches fire and explodes, with debris falling on the river. It takes away one of the most important characters and any chance of her escape along with it.

The upcoming episodes will show the repercussions of this. Readers can stay tuned for more updates on Yellowjackets.

Edited by Ravi Iyer