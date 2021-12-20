'Yellowjackets' episode 6 recap: What did Shauna do to Jackie?

Yellowjackets' most recent episode, titled "Saints," finally covered some ground on the Jackie-Shauna relationship in the past and the present-day timeline, something viewers have been waiting for many episodes.

The latest episode divided its attention well among the characters in the past timeline while focusing primarily on Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) in the present-day timeline. There are some harrowing discoveries and other possible life-altering ones that involved some of the girls.

Lottie (Courtney Eaton), in particular, had a busy episode and maybe some hints that could alter the course of the show from here on.

What happened in Yellowjackets episode 6 "Saints"?

The sixth episode of the show was riddled with multiple storylines. Yellowjackets left viewers in a fix, with the previous episode revealing a tad too much and throwing in some serious questions about the future. It had also raised questions about the "supernatural".

This episode began with the adult versions of the girls, Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Shauna, having a rendezvous to decide whether to give the blackmailer (whoever they are) the desired amount. It is not difficult for Taissa to arrange the sum, given her career, but she too is in some tricky waters with her wife regarding the behavior of their son, Sam.

Misty (Christina Ricci) shows her psychotic side again in this episode. Apart from spying on Nat while putting a camera in her room, she is also seen stealing some medication from her workplace and grinding them to make it into some sort of lethal injection. She uses this against Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma) to tranquilize and kidnap her. Whatever her reason or purpose is, it is not clear yet.

yellowjackets clips @96yellowjackets yellowjackets clip overture from phantom of the opera plays before misty commits a crime #yellowjackets yellowjackets clip overture from phantom of the opera plays before misty commits a crime #yellowjackets https://t.co/baMBaOs85a

Faith, visions and the push?

Lottie has undoubtedly become a fascinating character in the past few episodes. The last episode saw her possessed by a spirit (or maybe it's her schizophrenia triggering). This episode saw her flooded with visions. A little glimpse of her childhood is shown, which apparently indicates a kind of premonition.

If she does have something in her, to term it as Stephen King did, a "Shine," maybe it is her character that will take this story forward. As with people, most of the time, when they do not find answers, they seek faith as an answer. Lottie's lack of answers takes her to Laura Lee (played by Jane Widdop), a devout Christian.

Laura Lee baptizes her in her own manner, and as she drowns Lottie in the water, she has a vision, the vision shows Lottie in a room that looks ritualistic. She also sees antlers, a kind the audience is familiar with from the trailer of the show. Is this hinting at something far bigger?

Ghosts of the past linger

Shauna and her husband Jack (Warren Kole) are invited to lunch on Jackie's birthday. It has now been confirmed that Jackie is indeed dead. Her parents annually do this with Shauna. Jack reveals an unspeakable betrayal to their dead daughter in front of them in his usual dumb manner.

Shauna encounters the ghost of Jackie, and it is revealed that the weight of her guilt is forcing her to confess to herself that she was responsible. A past timeline shows Shauna's attempt to abort the child inside her with the help of Taissa. She was unsuccessful in this.

It is also revealed that Jackie (Ella Purnell) wanted to tell Jack that she loved him and couldn't. Shauna had never revealed this to Jack even so many years later. What happened to Jackie is unknown so far, but it is something that haunts Shauna to this day.

The episode also shows the growing affection between Natalie and Travis (Kevin Alves). In the present day, Natalie has other plans to deal with the blackmailer, and she prepares for it accordingly.

'Yellowjackets' season 2 in the making

Yellowjackets have confirmed a new season. This means the show is in no hurry to reveal all the important details. However, there will surely be some essential insight into the story over the remaining four episodes.

The next episode of Yellowjackets airs on December 26, 2021, on Showtime. Stay tuned for updates.

