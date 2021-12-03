'Yellowjackets' Episode 4: Taissa ready to take center-stage?

Yellowjackets is one of those shows that can keep the audience wondering, and as soon as something seems to click, the narrative changes completely. With only three episodes so far, the show has managed to generate enough intrigue to last a season, and the latest of them has to do with Taissa.

With the previous episode, titled "Dollhouse," Yellowjackets brought in a completely different angle, with Taissa (Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as the adult and teenage versions respectively), particularly the sequences exposing her past. Her son was a matter of curiosity from the beginning, but now, even he seems to be under the radar.

The next episode will likely shed more light on this.

A glimpse into Taissa's childhood

Taissa has been shown to be a very competitive woman. But we had only seen her as a teenager and as an adult. This episode showed her as a kid, her first brush with death and the so far, very curious "Man with no eyes". This figure can be seen in direct reference to Taissa's son Sammy's drawings.

Sammy (Aiden Stoxx) is an intriguing character and keeps referring to "the lady in the tree".

Yellowjackets hasn't hinted at anything yet, but they could be manifestations of a traumatic mental state.

So far, there have been clips showing her past, her teenage days and childhood, and the twist where she walks into a room with a corpse in a brilliantly-curated sequence. It begs the question, does Taissa have some kind of secret which holds the key to unfolding the mystery set up by Yellowjackets so far?

'Yellowjackets' quick recap: The house that 'corpse' built

Yellowjackets resumed the story of the girls after the crash, with them beginning to ration food and supplies. A difficult choice follows but swings Taissa's way as they trek down to a lake. They also stumble on an old cabin which doesn't look too inviting.

In the present day, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty's (played by Christina Ricci) search for their fellow survivor takes them across various nominal moments only to find him dead at the end of the episode. The real threat is confirmed - someone is coming for them.

lisa kholostenko @lisakholostenko #Yellowjackets is the show i’ve been waiting for. a lord of the flies, twisted take on survivalism but with 90s teen girl angst…a mysterious supernatural element…then and now timelines…it has everything. also, christina ricci forever and ever. #Yellowjackets is the show i’ve been waiting for. a lord of the flies, twisted take on survivalism but with 90s teen girl angst…a mysterious supernatural element…then and now timelines…it has everything. also, christina ricci forever and ever. https://t.co/dfzbKflyaO

Meanwhile, at the end of the episode in the past timeline, Taissa enters the attic to find a dead man rotting, and for a long time too. The same symbol is present here as well, and it opens up a host of possibilities and questions.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The fourth episode of Yellowjackets is titled "Bear Down", and though Showtime has released a synopsis, very little is decipherable from it. Except the fact that perhaps, the girls will act quite recklessly in the next episode.

The synopsis by Showtime reads:

"The girls play with guns to determine who is the most responsible; Natalie untangles a lifetime of piecing together broken men, Taissa greets the rich."

Yellowjacket's fourth episode "Bear Down" will air on December 5, 2021 on Showtime.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee