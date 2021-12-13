What happened to Jackie in 'Yellowjackets'? Fan theories and more

Yellowjackets has the most fascinating bunch of characters of any TV show in recent times. Rarely does a TV show come along where so many characters are given equal importance in the story. Jackie (Ella Purnell) is one of the characters the viewers are very curious about in Yellowjackets.

With the latest episode, titled, 'Blood Hive,' fans are getting a clearer picture of what might have happened to Jackie and how her story takes shape. Other than the logical train of thought, there are multiple fan theories predicting the future of the Yellowjackets' team captain.

Jackie's probable fate: What happens to the popular team captain of Yellowjackets?

The very first scene shows an unknown woman falling into a ditch and possibly dying as a group chases behind her. The gory scene features no details of any character apart from a gold chain around the neck of the dead/injured woman.

The chain was clearly recognizable around Jackie's neck in the first episode; she gave it to Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). However, an adult Shauna is present in the show, making it evident that she was not killed off. But there is no sign of Jackie.

The episode further confirms that Jackie is dead as Shauna talks about the uniform her daughter is wearing, saying it is Jackie's, whose parents gave it to Shauna on what would have been Jackie's 40th birthday.

em. ミ☆ @bryantsbitch i cant keep trying to find reasons as to why jackie’s alive and then there be scenes like this I WANT TO CRY #Yellowjackets i cant keep trying to find reasons as to why jackie’s alive and then there be scenes like this I WANT TO CRY #Yellowjackets https://t.co/mgmrG76bNu

Shauna's betrayal: Why is Jackie wearing the chain again?

Yellowjackets had so far kept viewers in the dark about who the woman with the chain in the first scene really is. It was due to the fact that Shauna was wearing the chain and there was no possible reason why Jackie would take it back. But this episode also reveals a reason why that might've happened.

Jackie's boyfriend (later Shauna's husband) was cheating on her with Shauna, which Jackie was unaware of. This episode reveals that Shauna is pregnant, and as Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) points out, people will find out about it one way or another if they are stuck in the jungle.

It is probable that Jackie does find out and it causes a rift between them. That would also explain why she is wearing the necklace again.

jeffrey @jeffmmatvfan Are they confirming Jackie is dead I really thought she might be alive #Yellowjackets Are they confirming Jackie is dead I really thought she might be alive #Yellowjackets

Jackie sacrificed? Fan theories about possible dark future

Jackie is seen by others as a waste of resources due to her lack of participation in group activities. However, Shauna tries to get her to do something to change the group's mind.

It is also revealed in a scene where a spirit communicates with the girls that they must shed blood in order to survive. The show is already teasing the concept of cannibalism, and this further pushes the story in that direction.

Fan theories here suggest that Jackie could be the first to be "sacrificed" by the others due to her lack of belonging in the group and her being a general "waste of resources."

Other fan theories also surfaced that still believe Jackie is alive.

tati @Tati_in_NYC I’m thinking that maybe the girl in the very first episode who fell down the ditch and was killed may have been Jackie. Shauna gave her the necklace and judging by the way the rest of the team is treating her makes me think they all turned on her even more #Yellowjackets I’m thinking that maybe the girl in the very first episode who fell down the ditch and was killed may have been Jackie. Shauna gave her the necklace and judging by the way the rest of the team is treating her makes me think they all turned on her even more #Yellowjackets https://t.co/gN8WVC0XVw

Ellys Iz A Sad Girl @TVPartyPlanner



#Yellowjackets Theory: what if Jackie wasn't killed but they somehow left her behind when rescue came? Theory: what if Jackie wasn't killed but they somehow left her behind when rescue came?#Yellowjackets

adrienne @holinessss i’d kill and eat jackie too trying to play medium while everyone’s trying not to die #yellowjackets i’d kill and eat jackie too trying to play medium while everyone’s trying not to die #yellowjackets

bribri @immaterializing



- “the lady in the window” is giving Charlie from Hide&Seek(2005), meaning I predict Taissa is said lady



- I predict Jackie is the first they’ll eat



- i really wanna know what occultist vibe Lottie is on Watching the newest episode of #Yellowjackets and a few things:- “the lady in the window” is giving Charlie from Hide&Seek(2005), meaning I predict Taissa is said lady- I predict Jackie is the first they’ll eat- i really wanna know what occultist vibe Lottie is on Watching the newest episode of #Yellowjackets and a few things:- “the lady in the window” is giving Charlie from Hide&Seek(2005), meaning I predict Taissa is said lady- I predict Jackie is the first they’ll eat - i really wanna know what occultist vibe Lottie is on

No possible future has been confirmed for either of the characters but it'll be an interesting unraveling of their fates. If the fan theories are right and the girls do end up killing Jackie, is it possible that Shauna has a hand in that as well?

It is uncertain until the show reveals more about the path the characters take. The next episode could probably answer a few more of these questions when it comes out on December 19, 2021. Till then, stay tuned.

