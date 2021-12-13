'Yellowjackets' episode 5: How are fans reacting to the "Blood Hive"?  

Yellowjackets simply does not stop surprising fans time and again with each new release. If the last episode appeared to have less material, this one more than makes up for it with multiple intersecting plotlines, newly introduced overall themes, and big revelations that may alter the course of the story built so far.

The show aired its fifth episode on Showtime, and the fan reactions to this one are hard to keep track of due to the many directions it has taken. The show has explosive content in both past and present timelines, and the general reaction is as perfect as it should be.

Chakalan @Chakalan2 Best new show #Yellowjackets if you enjoy good tv, probabaly worth a watch! Lol. Bye Christina Ricci is in it (Icon) Duh, watch. Obsessed Best new show #Yellowjackets if you enjoy good tv, probabaly worth a watch! Lol. Bye Christina Ricci is in it (Icon) Duh, watch. Obsessed

Short Vol Show @thefamisdave #Yellowjackets I waited all week for the new episode and as soon as it was over the wait starts for next week. @yellowjackets96 #Yellowjackets I waited all week for the new episode and as soon as it was over the wait starts for next week. @yellowjackets96

🏁TMC🏁 @SirBear47 Definitely a creepy episode lol we love it though!!! #Yellowjackets Definitely a creepy episode lol we love it though!!! #Yellowjackets

'Yellowjackets' fans flooded with questions post fifth episode

The fifth episode of Yellowjackets may take the show in a different direction. So far, it had been teased that it may have a supernatural angle. This episode confirmed that it is indeed supernatural in some ways.

Characters like Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) have had a very varied arc, and there are doubts about her present-day self as well as a big revelation about her in the past arc.

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) also has a harrowing experience in this episode, also touching on shades of supernatural, especially with her child, Sam.

Yngdggrdckxo @yngdggrdckxo

#Yellowjackets Idk, either Misty really is this big supervillain and she’s scaring the girls so she feels important, again or she’s setting a trap - the extortion could be her attempt at sussing out the real culprit behind the texts? Idk, either Misty really is this big supervillain and she’s scaring the girls so she feels important, again or she’s setting a trap - the extortion could be her attempt at sussing out the real culprit behind the texts?#Yellowjackets

Another episode of the Misty-Madness

Misty (Christina Ricci) had a versatile episode. It began with her going to Coach Ben (and maybe poisoning his tea), for whom she confesses to having feelings. She asks that in the summoning too, and the spirit answers yes.

In a weird twist of fate, Coach Ben admits to liking her but not going forward with it because she is much younger and she is a student. Misty has an inherently unsettling presence that makes people doubt her.

In the present day, after seeming normal behavior over the last one and half episodes, she crosses the line yet again, as it is discovered at the end of the episode. Misty has apparently been spying on Nat's (played by Juliette Lewis) home.

Fans have come up with comments and theories about this:

Brendon Smith🏳️‍🌈 @bigdogXVI #Yellowjackets Misty’s “gift” for Natalie clearly had a camera for her to spy on her. Does this mean she is involved with the symbol resurfacing after all? At the very least, Shauna, Taissa, Misty and Natalie are going to solve this mystery together #Yellowjackets Misty’s “gift” for Natalie clearly had a camera for her to spy on her. Does this mean she is involved with the symbol resurfacing after all? At the very least, Shauna, Taissa, Misty and Natalie are going to solve this mystery together

are you a sicko?! @ashleyayer If Misty is playing another game so these girls will like or depend on her…it’s been 25 years, YALL ARE 40, 🗣 they don’t like yewwww #Yellowjackets If Misty is playing another game so these girls will like or depend on her…it’s been 25 years, YALL ARE 40, 🗣 they don’t like yewwww #Yellowjackets

Brendon Smith🏳️‍🌈 @bigdogXVI @sammihanratty #Yellowjackets I wonder if Coach Scott really has feelings for Misty or is he just saying what she wants to hear so that she doesn’t try to harm him again. @stevenakrueger #Yellowjackets I wonder if Coach Scott really has feelings for Misty or is he just saying what she wants to hear so that she doesn’t try to harm him again. @stevenakrueger @sammihanratty

Secretly Gossip Girl @superdupertyla

#Yellowjackets Real question is how did Misty put that together Real question is how did Misty put that together #Yellowjackets

It is yet to be revealed as to what Misty's intentions are and if she is indeed behind all that is happening to the survivors. As of now, she is the best guess, though it seems too straightforward.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode will perhaps deal with this in detail, or at least everyone hopes so. The sixth episode airs on December 19, 2021. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu