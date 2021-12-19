'Yellowjackets' Episode 6 preview: How the show is working its way into the supernatural

In an episode very reminiscent of the 1980s style of horror, Yellowjackets seems to have taken a turn towards building something very different with its fifth episode, "Blood Hive." With the next episode set to be released in a few hours, it is an exciting prospect as to what that will bring to the table.

Yellowjackets had hinted at supernatural occurrences since the very beginning (Taissa's son) but nothing had been confirmed. The previous episode took it a step further in this regard. However, the brilliant writing always leaves the audience with a shred of doubt, and this time, it's Lottie's (played by Courtney Eaton) medication, which is probably for her mental health.

The questions will hopefully be answered in the upcoming episode.

Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 6: What to expect?

The latest episode of Yellowjackets is titled "Saints" and is set to air on December 19, 2021. The episode will pick up at a very intense point after things began to spiral out of control in the previous episode, with almost too much happening at once.

The most important thing that audiences will be looking forward to in this episode is probably the newly-confirmed supernatural angle. The summoning part of the previous episode looked straight out of a Sam Raimi film. If the show keeps going in that direction, it should make for an even more intriguing watch.

The synopsis for Yellowjackets Episode 6 as stated by Showtime, reads:

"The Yellowjackets tangle with the birds and the bees, navigating love, lust and DIY surgery; in the present: blackmail, bunnies and an icy reunion; Misty prepares for a surprise(d) houseguest."

The synopsis indicates at another very intense episode that will once again see several major plot points intersect. The latest revelation at the end of the previous episode about Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is sure to impact this episode, as will the current timeline's Misty (Christina Ricci), who is revealed to be spying on the others.

'Yellowjackets' Episode 6: Where to watch?

Yellowjackets Episode 6 will air on Showtime at 10:00 pm ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Users of Showtime's streaming service can stream it from the app before the official screening time.

