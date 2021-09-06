Where to watch American Rust? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the Jeff Daniels starrer

The first episode of Showtime's American Rust has been released online in advance on the network's official site. The American crime drama series was set to premiere on TV at a later date in September.
American Rust is based on Philipp Meyer's debut novel of the same name. The plot is set in a fictional town in Pennsylvania, focusing on several characters entangled in a murder investigation.
Here are the streaming details, release date, and cast of American Rust.
American Rust on Showtime: Premiere date, where to stream, and more
When is the first episode of American Rust premiering?
The first episode of American Rust Season 1 is titled "The Mill" and is all set to air on Showtime on September 12, 2021, at 10:00 pm ET/PT. However, as mentioned earlier, the first episode has already been released online a week before the premiere.
Where to watch American Rust online?
The makers have released the first episode in advance on the Showtime app, Shotime.com, Sho.com, and YouTube. In addition to that, the second episode will also be released online a week before the TV premiere.
Hence, viewers will have to purchase the subscription as the upcoming episodes will be exclusively available on Showtime's app or website. Fans can subscribe to Showtime at $ 10.99/month.
How many episodes will American Rust Season 1 have?
The first season of American Rust will have nine episodes, each of which will be telecast on Showtime from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET/PT every Sunday starting September 12.
American Rust: Cast and characters
The first season of Showtime's crime drama will consist of the following ensemble cast:
- Jeff Daniels as Del Harris
- David Alvarez as Isaac English
- Bill Camp as Henry English
- Julia Mayorga as Lee English
- Maura Tierney as Grace Poe
- Dallas Roberts as Jackson Berg
- Alex Neustaedter as Billy Poe
- Justin Mane as Deputy Roth
- Jim True-Frost as Pete Novick
Dan Futterman serves as the showrunner for the TV crime drama that follows a highly complicated murder investigation plot.