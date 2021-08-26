When does Season 11 of Shameless come out on Netflix? All we know so far 

The American comedy-drama Shameless came to an end after its 11th season. The final season of Showtime's comedy-drama show started airing in December 2020 and culminated in April.

The news about the show's end disappointed many fans. But some are yet to watch the final season, given that Showtime isn't easily accessible to everyone. Shameless might make its way to Netflix in the coming months, which will allow a global audience to binge-watch the latest.

When did Shameless Season 11 start airing?

The last season started airing on December 6, 2020 (Image via Showtime)

The final season of Shameless premiered on December 6, 2020, on Showtime.

When did the last episode of Shameless Season 11 premiere?

The finale aired back in April (Image via Showtime)

Shameless Season 11's finale aired on April 11, 2021, on Showtime.

Will Season 11 of Shameless arrive on Netflix?

Shameless Season 11 (Image via Showtime)

In the US, all seasons except the 11th are present on Netflix. Each season was dropped on the OTT platform six months after the network air date. Hence, US viewers can expect the final season on Netflix anytime now.

When will the final season of Shameless drop on Netflix?

The final season of Shameless is yet to arrive on Netflix (Image via Showtime)

Neither Showtime nor Netflix has revealed any official date of the show's arrival on the OTT platform. However, viewers can expect to see the show between September and November this year.

Fans outside the US can expect the release at a later date in 2021 or 2022. In some regions like India, Shameless is already available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Shameless right now?

Shameless is available on Showtime's website and app (Image via Showtime)

The show is available on Showtime's streaming service - Showtime App or the official website. Viewers will have to buy a subscription at $10.99 per month to watch all seasons.

In India and other regions where the show is available on Amazon Prime Video, viewers can purchase Prime membership to get additional benefits with OTT access.

How many episodes does Shameless Season 11 have?

The final season has 12 episodes (Image via Showtime)

The final season of Shameless has 12 episodes, while there are 134 episodes across 11 seasons.

