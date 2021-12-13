'Yellowjackets' episode 5: Three talking points from the latest episode

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 5 was one of the best ones of what is an already incredible run of the series. The show has not failed to surprise viewers from the very first episode, with the latest one changing the dynamic of the show for the better, it seems.

Titled Blood Hive, S1 E5 introduced several new aspects of the show, the biggest being a turn towards the supernatural. The show had teased this for some time, but had no concrete evidence was provided before this episode.

The big revelations in the episode also sum up some important talking points and pose greater questions about the future of the series.

Natalie and Travis's relationship

Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is gravely affected by Travis' (Kevin Alves) death. In fact, she seeks him out first when the survivors receive the message. It was not initially revealed why this was the case.

The previous episode, Bear Down, showed how they started bonding and revealed how they kept each other off drugs. This episode showed their friendship blooming into romance; in fact, this romance is not limited to their time stuck in the jungle. It continues after this, as evident from a flashback that is shown from Nat's perspective.

The next episodes may delve deeper into the relationship and the implications it may have on the future.

Shauna's guilt weighs heavy on her

Jack (Warren Kole) has been depicted as a dull guy who dated Jackie (Ella Purnell) in high school but is now married to Shauna. While Jackie and Shauna are close, they don't seem to have a fairytale high school 'BFF' relationship with each other.

This episode sees a major revelation. When all the girls get their periods (the cycles sync after being in close contact for a long time), Shauna is the only one who doesn't. She fakes it in front of Jackie so that no one suspects her. But Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) figures it out, and on questioning, Shauna confirms it.

It opens up an interesting avenue in the plotline as to what will happen to Shauna, as it has already been revealed that she will be stuck here for 19 months.

It also indicates that it is Jack's baby and Shauna is backstabbing her "best friend." It could explain the guilt she carries with her and the possible reason she sees Jackie everywhere.

While Jackie's fate is yet to be revealed, it certainly doesn't look bright.

Taissa's collapsing personal and professional life

In the previous episode of Yellowjackets, Taissa started getting visual hallucinations about their time in the jungle, seeing visions from their time as survivors overlapping with her present day scenarios. She is also frequently visited by a figure of "a man with no eyes."

To add to this, Sam, Taissa's son, has been behaving eerily since the beginning; he blames it all on "the lady in the tree."

With a supernatural angle having been added to the show, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that an otherworldly force is at work.

After a painted message in red appears on Taissa's wall saying, "Spill," a bucket of red paint is found in Sam's room. She discusses it with her wife and decides to quit the political campaign to pay attention to their son. But during her announcement, she sees the person with no eyes again and decides not to quit, rather facing her fears.

It seems she is juggling and failing at both her personal and professional life.

'Yellowjackets' episode 6: When is it releasing?

The sixth episode of Yellowjackets is eagerly awaited as the previous one opened up a lot of questions, leaving the plot line denser and more complicated than ever before.







The show will return with the next episode, titled 'Saints,' on November 14, 2021. It will air on the Showtime channel and on the official streaming app of Showtime.

