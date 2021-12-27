'Yellowjackets' Episode 7: Secrets, chases and the first blood

Yellowjackets aired the most bone-chilling episode of the show so far with 'No Compass.' The episode essentially dealt with Taissa leaving the group's safe house to find help in the past timeline and the group's attempt to catch the blackmailer in the present one.

The episode had its own set of twists and was emotionally very dense. It also broke new avenues in the relationship between Jackie and Shauna. Additionally, some really dark things happened that shook up the viewers of the show. It is safe to say that the jungle has started to get to the Yellowjackets.

'Yellowjackets' recap: The group begins to divide

This episode of Yellowjackets picks up from the end of the previous one, where Taissa (Tawny Cypress) has decided to go ahead and search for something instead of being stuck in the cabin for the winter and die. Van (Liv Hewson) decides to go with her. This inspires a few more of them to join. Finally, Misty (Christina Ricci) also joins them.

Van and Taissa in 'Yellowjackets' episode 7

Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has a dream about a river of blood and warns Van and gives her a 'good luck charm.' They take a few of the amneties and leave.

Stakeout and the hunt for the blackmailer

In the present day, Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), and Taissa decide to catch the blackmailer by using a tracking device. Natalie, who is sleeping with Kevyn (Alex Wyndham), takes his gun and arranges for the cash as they attempt to catch the blackmailer.

They are unsuccessful in the attempt but have to make some small talks with each other which form some interesting content. The blackmailer outruns them and manages to get rid of the tracking device. The group is back to square one. Shauna returns to Adam (Peter Gadiot), waiting at her doorstep.

Natalie returns to a sleeping Kevyn, but Kevyn being a cop, finds out that she has been out and has used his gun. A disgruntled Kevyn angrily leaves her house.

The secret life of Shauna and Misty's friendly gesture

yellowjackets clips @96yellowjackets yellowjackets clip jackie says to shauna, “don’t worry, we’re gonna get through this together” and hugs shauna like her life depends on her #yellowjackets yellowjackets clip jackie says to shauna, “don’t worry, we’re gonna get through this together” and hugs shauna like her life depends on her #yellowjackets https://t.co/EYMx1oC1yd

In the past timeline of Yellowjackets, Jackie (Ella Purnell) finally confronts Shauna, who reluctantly does tell her that she is pregnant. However, she lies about the father being Randy. Jackie is fully supportive but realizes that something else is off with her.

She, however, ends up reading Shauna's personal journal and evidently discovers the thing about Jack (Warren Kole). Jackie is heartbroken and is seen crying.

In the present timeline of Yellowjackets, Misty, who had kidnapped the fake journalist Jessica Roberts in the previous episode, decides to go to any means to get information out of her despite her constant denial of being the blackmailer. Misty's motives are revealed: She is doing it to protect her friends from the blackmailer.

After some really psychotic threats, Jessica (Rekha Sharma) revealed that Travis's (Kevin Alves) account was emptied right after he died, indicating it was not suicide. She also revealed she was hired by Taissa to spy on the remaining Yellowjackets.

The wolves begin to hunt

Towards the end of the episode of Yellowjackets, something really different happens. The group that left to search for help is faced with the first proper retaliation from the jungle. Taissa is often seen in a possessed-like state, eating dirt and climbing trees (a nod to her being Lady in the tree?). She takes the post of guarding while the others sleep.

However, Taissa goes on another one of her dream-like states. And when she comes back, she realizes she is sitting on a branch of a tree, and the group is being attacked by a pack of wolves. As she hurries down, she sees Van being dragged by a wolf.

jeffrey @jeffmmatvfan I was always thinking the wolf taissa saw as an adult was because it killed van I may be right I really need to know if she died #Yellowjackets I was always thinking the wolf taissa saw as an adult was because it killed van I may be right I really need to know if she died #Yellowjackets

Taissa kills the wolf immediately but realizes Van's face is eaten away as she lies dead on the ground. This begins the series of deaths that will haunt the Yellowjackets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned for further updates on Yellowjackets.

Edited by Shaheen Banu