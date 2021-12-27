Yellowjackets episode 7: Intense episode draws intense reactions

Yellowjackets has aired its seventh episode for the season, and things are starting to look dark, very dark. This episode had fans sitting on the edge of their seats as the drama unfolded over two timelines. It seems 'Yellowjackets' is already a fan favorite and, speaking practically, one of the best shows from 2021.

A show's popularity can be seen in the reaction fans have to it. The show has time and again probed fan reactions in huge amounts, and this episode was no different. If anything, this episode had an even larger audience reception. It is evident that the show is now edging towards the finale of the first season.

Fans react to Yellowjackets season 1 episode 7, "No Compass"

There were many talking points in today's episode. Fans were very particular about picking out the plot points and commenting on them, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jackie (Ella Purnell) being the at them of the discussion.

Whole time I thought shauna was in love with Jackie. Damn it! Lol This Shauna, Jackie and Jeff situation is messed up but it happens every day. #Yellowjackets Whole time I thought shauna was in love with Jackie. Damn it! Lol This Shauna, Jackie and Jeff situation is messed up but it happens every day. #Yellowjackets Whole time I thought shauna was in love with Jackie. Damn it! Lol

Ryan Benharris @RyanBenharris Anyone else feel like the ultimate twist in #Yellowjackets was hiding directly in plain sight in episode 7? 🤔 Anyone else feel like the ultimate twist in #Yellowjackets was hiding directly in plain sight in episode 7? 🤔

#Yellowjackets jackie's so in love with shauna she wanted to raise that child in the woods with her😭 jackie's so in love with shauna she wanted to raise that child in the woods with her😭 #Yellowjackets https://t.co/P8ye5pMlKe

Another major talking point was Taissa's (played by Tawny Cypress) slow descent into something really scary. Fan theories have also claimed that she could be the "lady in the tree" that her son, Sam, keeps on seeing. A little hint was dropped about Taissa being the Lady in the tree. On a closer look, the previous episode, titled "Saints", also left hints about this.

Keese @KeeseGoood wait so Taissa really be eating dirt? #Yellowjackets wait so Taissa really be eating dirt? #Yellowjackets

lexi @sapphiclexi now we know how they got so dirty and the lady on the tree? damn #yellowjackets now we know how they got so dirty and the lady on the tree? damn #yellowjackets https://t.co/CB12pGCdzk

#Yellowjackets Oh dang so whatever THING lurks around or in Taissa it maybe protected her by having her steal Van's protection charm and sending her up a tree with the flare gun???? WILD Oh dang so whatever THING lurks around or in Taissa it maybe protected her by having her steal Van's protection charm and sending her up a tree with the flare gun???? WILD#Yellowjackets

just another jen @jennabe_resists was Taissa really eating dirt when Lottie seen her or was that a vision? I’m not sure 1996 Taissa has lost her mind yet .. 🤔 #YellowJackets was Taissa really eating dirt when Lottie seen her or was that a vision? I’m not sure 1996 Taissa has lost her mind yet .. 🤔#YellowJackets

The fascinating case of "No Compass"

No compass is by far one of the most intense episodes and had fans commenting on the brilliance of the show and how it has managed to hook audiences so well. The show is receiving wide acclaim for its presentation.

maya @ikn0wth3nd yeah next episode is gonna be intense #yellowjackets yeah next episode is gonna be intense #yellowjackets https://t.co/yPqj3NqPeO

It seems the show is absolutely on an upward curve, and anything from here on will be more and more intense than whatever the show has had so far. It will be interesting to see the drama unfold, being such a dense and layered mystery.

The next episode is titled "Fight of the Bumblebee" and from the promo, it looks very promising. It will air on January 2, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

