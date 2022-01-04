Who is the blackmailer in 'Yellowjackets'? True face finally revealed

Yellowjackets has been very gripping since the very beginning of the 10-episode season. Spread over two timelines with two separate stories going on, one focusing on the group's survival after the flight crash and the other on an anonymous blackmailer who is hinting at revealing whatever secret the group is holding in the present day.

Two big questions have been lingering in the audience's mind since the start: how did the girls survive the wreckage, and who is the one digging up the skeletons so many years later?

One of those questions has been answered in the latest episode of Yellowjackets, titled "Flight of the Bumblebee". Read on to find out the clues the show left behind and the final revelation.

Yellowjackets: The mystery man's hunt

Yellowjackets focused on the hunt for the blackmailer in the show's seventh episode. After handing over the cash, Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) plan to go after the perpetrator by closely following him.

Though the blackmailer manages to escape the three of them, the only thing they are able to do is pour some glitter on the masked assailant.

Adam's arrival into the Yellowjacket's life

Adam Martin (Peter Gaidot) appeared in Shauna's life at the very beginning of the show. Adam and Shauna struck up a sparking relationship in the very beginning. Adam was the exact kind of sad artist Shauna always dreamed of, and he had been getting closer to Shauna over the episodes.

He not only got close to her physically, but also got intimate enough to know the secrets Shauna harbors. This made him a dangerous person to be around for any Yellowjackets survivors.

'Yellowjackets' answers the first big question

In the most recent episode, Yellowjackets dropped the pivotal clue about the blackmailer's identity after toying around with the idea of Adam's secretive behavior. After a bit of toying around with detective work, Shauna figured out that Adam was lying about his college (and perhaps his whole identity).

As a matter of fact, he dodges most of Shauna's questions and asks her to come away with him for the weekend. It is hard to imagine what he would have done if that had happened. However, while packing her things, Shauna finds glitter in her cupboard.

Adam had hidden in the same cupboard that very night after Shauna and Natalie poured glitter on the masked perpetrator. This proved that Adam was the one who blackmailed them.

It has still not been confirmed who Adam actually is or what his motives are. Many fan theories have come up indicating that Adam may be the younger son of coach Gavi. Further confirmation on this character will ensue in the upcoming episodes.

