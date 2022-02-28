What is Travis Kalanick's net worth? Fortune explored as Joseph Gordon-Levitt set to play Uber CEO 

Based on the epic rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, Super Pumped, the much-awaited anthology drama series, recently made its arrival this February 27, 2022, exclusively on Showtime.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Dark Knight Rises actor, is all set to portray the role of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the first installment of the upcoming series called The Battle for Uber.

Also starring Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Uma Thurman, Elisabeth Shue, Kyle Chandler, and several other promising actors, this intense drama series has been created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

It is based on Mike Isaac's popular book 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber'. Reportedly, Quentin Tarantino will serve as the narrator of the first season of the series.

Fortune of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick explored

Travis Kalanick, best-known for being the disputatious co-founder and former CEO of Uber, is the person on whom the 1st installment of the upcoming drama series Super Pumped is based.

He is an American entrepreneur with a net worth of $3 billion dollars, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. In 2009, Kalanick co-founded the company Uber, a mobile application for finding rides and person-to-person car rentals in big cities.

The company is currently functioning in more than hundreds of cities all across the world, and the idea has been taken by several other similar kinds of rideshare applications. The incredible success of the company turned Travis Kalanick into one of the most significant and controversial CEOs in the tech world.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, in the month of June 2014, the company raised a huge investment round that valued Uber at approximately $18.2 billion. The investment collectively was $1.6 billion worth of financing from a number of various parties, among which the most noteworthy is the mutual fund Fidelity Investments.

At that particular valuation, Kalanick officially transformed into a billionaire for the very first time with an implicit ownership stake of more or less 5.55%. At its very peak, Uber, as a private company, was worth as much as approximately $120 billion. At the time, Travis Kalanick was worth around nearly $6 billion on paper.

In the month of June 2017, Kalanick, on whom the Showtime series is based, was forced to resign from the esteemed seat as CEO of the company after a cannonade of controversies. The issues continued to plague the company Uber for more than a year.

Soon after resigning from his vital role in the company, Travis Kalanick sold around 30% of his shares worth $1.4 billion to Softbank, the Japanese investment conglomerate. That total transaction, combined with earlier private sales, made Kalanick officially a liquid billionaire, as further suggested in Celebrity Net Worth.

The company went public on the 10th of May, 2019. At the end of the deal, Uber was worth approximately $77 billion. At that exact level, Kalanick's remaining Uber shares were around $4.9 billion. He further sold approximately 3.7 million shares in the IPO, which reportedly generated nearly $170 million in cash.

In the month of December 2019, the former CEO of Uber disclosed that he had stepped completely away from the company. He further revealed that he had sold almost 90% of his shares. Kalanick sold his shares in proceeds of approximately $2.7 billion.

Fast forward to the month of December 2020, the prospects of Uber improved comparatively with the stock price worth more than $54 on the 4th of December, 2020.

Watch Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, based on the epic rise and fall of the former CEO of Uber, playing on Showtime from February 27, 2022.

