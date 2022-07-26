What time will City On A Hill Season 3 Episode 1 air on Showtime? Release date, trailer and more details explored

City On A Hill is set to return to Showtime with a third season on July 31, 2022. The new season stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the lead roles, and continues the story of Decourcy Ward and Jackie Rohr, who encounter various new challenges.

The first episode of City On A Hill Season three will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. The season consists of eight episodes, with each having an approximate runtime of an hour. It is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

There was no news of a renewal when Season Two's finale Pax Bostonia aired, leaving an air of ambiguity around the events that unfolded in the eighth episode. With several more storylines and characters left to be explored, it'll be interesting to see the direction the makers take in the upcoming season.

Here, we find out more about the latest season of the Showtime series, ahead of its premiere.

What do we know about the latest season of City On A Hill, based on the trailer?

SHOWTIME (Showtime's official YouTube channel) dropped the official trailer for the third season on June 25, 2022, offering a glimpse of several thrilling moments that the new season will bring along. As expected, Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge look to be in fine form in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to another highly entertaining and gripping season.

Along with the trailer, Showtime also shared a brief description of the third season on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''Season three of CITY ON A HILL brings us to Boston's high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system.''

The description further reads,

Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city's corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.''

Fans can expect a much grimmer tone this time around as the show turned quite dark towards the end of the previous season. The tension between the two leading men is at its absolute peak right now.

Several devastating events unfolded last season, including the death of DeCourcy's unborn child, the execution of Anton Campbell and many more. The third season has a lot to explore with Jackie's arc, and it's likely that viewers might witness the FBI agent's complete moral degradation.

The third season of the show features a few new cast members, including Ernie Hudson, Joanne Kelly, and Corbin Bernsen.

More details about City On A Hill

The series tells the thrilling story of a lawyer in Boston who teams up with a corrupt FBI officer as they set out to solve a case that could potentially change the landscape of the city's judicial system. The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in the lead roles, along with Mark O'Brien and Jonathan Tucker, among many others, essaying supporting roles.

The first two seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's thematic ambitions, entertainment value, and performances by the cast.

You can watch City On A Hill season three episode one on Showtime on July 31, 2022.

