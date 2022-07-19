Why did Desos & Mero split? Cause explored amid Showtime series' cancelation news

Late-night talk show Desos & Mero, featuring hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, has come to an end. The Showtime series has been canceled after the duo reportedly split to go for their own ventures. Essentially, the show will not return for a fifth season.

The final episode of the series with the duo, with an estimated combined net worth of $1.05 million as per NetWorthSpot, aired on June 23. Confirming the cancelation of Desos & Mero, a spokeswoman for Showtime said:

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season.”

During the pandemic, the pair hosted the show at home and recently returned to filming in person in their studio. Fans of the show began to speculate that the show might be on its last leg after the format had changed. In previous seasons, it used to air twice a week, but changed to once a week in the fourth season.

In the Showtime series the “quick-witted cultural commentators” joked about the week’s biggest news stories and also welcomed renowned guests on their show. The show's cancelation news was also been confirmed by Desus via Twitter.

The Jamaican-American comedian The Desus Nice (real name - Daniel Baker) and Dominican-American writer The Kid Mero (real name - Joel Martinez) started the series in 2019 and after 170 episodes spanning over four seasons, the show will no longer entertain its fans.

Their series has “won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, and Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma, and many more.”

Desus & Mero was their third series together, which initially aired on Viceland in 2016. Before this, the duo had hosted a show on Complex TV in 2014. They even launched their podcast, Bodega Boys, in 2015 and produced over 250 episodes for the same. They even wrote a 2020 bestselling book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx.

In July 2020, Mero talked up their relationship to Deadline, saying:

“We have a soul connection. We could finish each other’s sentences. Like, if he’s on Mars and I’m on Jupiter, but we have a strong Wi-Fi connection, it doesn’t matter. The physical closeness helps with physical comedy, but like, jokes hit no matter what.”

The duo met in the Bronx when they were teenagers. They bonded over talking about their growing up years, nineties hip-hop and Yankees talk radio. During the meeting, Desus wrote for a Black entrepreneurship website and Mero worked as a teaching assistant. They started their online journey by posting funny tweets before starting their podcast and eventually TV show.

Fans reactions to Desos & Mero cancelation

Although fans were speculating about the cancelation of Season 5, the confirmation of the same did not go well. They expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Fans are eagerly waiting to learn about the duo's future projects, but they still wish to see them together as a host of some new shows.

