What time will The Chi Season 5 Episode 8 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Showtime drama The Chi is inching closer to its season finale, with the eighth episode premiering on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. Created by Lena Waithe, the show continues to spring unanticipated turns and shocking relationship twists, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

The South Side community is battling new challenges and breakups in Season 5, making the plot rife with emotional elements. Tune in to the upcoming episode to find some answers after the shocking events of the previous episode.

Season 5 stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington and Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams. Other cast members include Yolanda Ross, Hannaha Hall, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and more.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 8: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The eighth episode of The Chi Season 5, written by Resheida Brady and directed by Nancy C. Mejia will air on Showtime on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.

New episodes are also available on Fubo TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV, in case viewers miss it as it airs on the network channel. However, you will require a premium subscription to these streaming platforms.

Alternatively, subscribers of the Showtime streaming platform can watch the episode as per their convenience. The drama series is also available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Vudu.

What to expect from The Chi Season 5 Episode 8?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Sweet Thing, reads:

"Valentine’s Day brings unexpected developments. Trig and Shaad hit the town, while Jada and Darnell’s plans are ruined. Emmett makes a mature decision. Jake and Jemma’s day together ends in a confession. Kiesha and Tiff meet up."

Episode 8 will dive into the aftermath of Tiff and Emmett putting aside their differences to co-parent while discovering some bad news about Keisha. Jemma, Jake, and Papa will be dealing with the previous episode's shocking events and Kevin will continue to struggle with pressure from his gaming competitions.

The episode will also follow on from Darnell and Jada's romantic date where they talked about the past, present, and future. Trig will deal with his own problems with sustaining his reality.

The Chi Season 5 Episode 7 recap

In the previous episode, Tiff broke up an intimate moment between Emmett and Keisha while Jake and Victor were upset in the absence of Peaches. When Victor learned about Jemma being pregnant with Jake's child, he had a negative response to it, while Jemma discussed her options with her father.

Kevin honed his gaming abilities to enter a $25,000 gaming competition. Deja and Shaad talked about meeting Deja's family, which led to Shaad smoking a blunt to unwind. Tiff and Emmett learned about EJ's learning disability and went to see him, while Keisha found it difficult to balance schoolwork with caring for Baby Ronnie.

Maisha wrote her lyrics and revealed them to Jemma, who suggested some improvements that the former didn't like. Despite being invited to college, Maisha chose to focus on her music.

Tune in to The Chi Season 5 Episode 8 on August 14, 2022, only on Showtime.

